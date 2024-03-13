Bossip Video

Simon Guobadia is showing love to a sexy fitness guru amid his divorce with Porsha Williams. The timing of the Nigerian businessman’s bold act couldn’t be worse, as The Real Housewives of Atlanta star (RHOA) is on the brink of disclosing the “truth” as they fight to finalize their separation.

On March 12, netizens on Instagram raised a few eyebrows after they spotted the 59-year-old baller commenting on Get Bodied By J’s Instagram page. She’s an Atlanta-based fitness coach and owner of the athleisure wear brand, Bodied Athletics.

Guobadia — who owns the Simcol Petroleum Limited Company — threw several fire emojis under a picture of the fitness entrepreneur showing off her rock hard solid abs and thick thighs in a teeny-weeny bikini, according to a picture obtained by The Shade Room. He was also spotted liking several photos on her Instagram page. It’s unclear if the Nigerian entrepreneur and Get Bodied By J know one another, but he seems to be a fan of the fit and fine influencer’s account.

Guobadia’s suspicious activity comes one month after Williams, 42, filed for divorce. On February 22, the Pursuit of Porsha author filed for divorce from her estranged husband, citing that she and the Nigeria native were “living in a bona fide state of separation.”

Inside the petition, a legal rep for the star — who will be returning to Season 16 of RHOA — said Williams was “hopeful” that she would come to an amicable “agreement settling all issues” with her soon-to-be- former hubby. Additionally, the Bravo star asked the court to prevent Guobadia from destroying, concealing or altering any financial documents connected to their ongoing divorce.

Porsha Williams says she’s ready to start speaking her “truth.”

Fans of Williams pondered whether things had turned ugly between her and Guobadia on March 11, when she took to her Instagram Story with a subliminal post that read, “If You keep telling Your LIES … I will start speaking my TRUTH.”

When The Shade Room reposted the image, Guobadia hopped into the comments section writing, “Can’t Wait,” tagging a popcorn emoji along with his seemingly shady reply.

It’s unclear if Williams has any dirt on the millionaire, but there have been some concerning allegations floating around about Guobadia lately. In February, a report alleged that Guobadia was fighting to obtain his U.S. citizenship and facing hurdles due to his “lengthy criminal past and his current fraudulent immigration status.”

With Season 16 of RHOA expected to begin filming soon, some fans online are speculating whether Williams and Guobadia’s divorce is real or a fake storyline for the forthcoming season. On Tuesday, the reality TV star set the record straight after an Instagram user questioned if she was fibbing about her divorce for the upcoming season of the Bravo hit series.

Williams said she would “NEVER” fake a storyline. Interestingly, Guobadia also chimed in on the matter. Read what he had to say below.