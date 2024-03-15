Bossip Video

Have you been keeping up with Love & Marriage: DC?

We’re excited to share an exclusive sneak peek clip from Saturday’s all-new episode of Love & Marriage: DC where, after a disastrous intuitive healing session, the Tylers convince Joi to try again with Ashley. Check out the clip below:

Dang — Erana did all of that just for Joi to be left waiting in the cold! Would you have the same take as Joi at this point? Three strikes and Ashley is officially OUT?!

OWN’s unscripted series “Love & Marriage: D.C.” is back with new episodes Saturdays at 8pm ET/PT. The one-hour series follows African-American couples Jamie and Erana Tyler, Ashley Silva and on-air personality DJ Quicksilva, and Joi Carter and Clifton Pettie, who first became smitten on OWN’s “Ready to Love” in 2021. The group of friends navigate their relationships and tight-knit community while living the powerful D.C. lifestyle. The new season picks up with an explosive holiday party at the Silvas’ home that ends with Joi and Erana being kicked out, and the group trying to figure out if friendships are dead or salvageable. Meanwhile, Winter and Yusha continue their romance as Winter pushes for an “I love you.”

"Ashley's Silva Lining?" premieres Sat Mar 16 at 8/7c