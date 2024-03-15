Social media is buzzing over the Love Is Blind Season 6 reunion where Clay declared that AD was the love of his life (despite playing in her face at the altar) and that letting her go was a big mistake.
Naturally, AD got teary-eyed after being asked if she’d take Clay back and played coy by not directly answering the question. Hmmm, check out the clip below:
Whether AD is actually choosing herself and not spinning the block with Clay remains to be seen, but social media is convinced the block has already been SPUNT based on their body language and chemistry.
ad and clay are definitely together lmao #LoveIsBlind
pic.twitter.com/pZFGld0Z2j
— Mercy “Adwoa” (@Kimeto3) March 14, 2024
This comes after the audacity-filled finale where serially unserious Clay told AD that he wasn’t ready for marriage at the altar during their wedding.
Blinded by love, AD ignored all of Clay’s bright red flags while being authentic, which wasn’t enough for Clay who admitted to having unpacked issues stemming from his father’s chronic cheating on his mother.
Clay cheesing like this just to embrass AD is what is getting me. #LoveIsBlindS6 pic.twitter.com/mgd9adBpcL
— MISS KAY👑 (@khethiii_m) March 6, 2024
clay stank ass was able to let AD say I do, reject her in front of everyone and walk away scratch free….. why nobody beat his ass on that altar???? #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/hzOfr5GCLw
— love 💌 is seeing hozier 🍉 (@hozussy) March 8, 2024
Clay was waiting for AD to make him feel better for how he done her, all he cares about is not feeling guilty or looking like the bad guy just like his father, no accountability, FEEL LIKE A PIECE OF 💩 #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlind6 #LoveIsBlindS6 pic.twitter.com/iyL3qEAtEy
— BrownSkinHoney (@brwnsknhney) March 6, 2024
Leading up to the not-very-shocking finale, we caught up with Clay who revealed why he chose not to marry AD at the altar.
“I thought a lot of things about the marriage, I felt like with the timeline there were a lot of these things in my head and I felt like the one thing that I knew for sure was that me and AD had an electric chemistry, however, I just didn’t feel as though it was the right time for us to be married.
“I thought that some holes in our relationship weren’t addressed. A lot of stuff that wasn’t aired on film, a lot of stuff that I didn’t say, because I did want to make sure that she was presented in the best light. I didn’t want to talk about these certain things on camera because I just didn’t think it really mattered in the grand scheme of things.
“I did want to continue dating her outside of the whole show because I thought we did really have a strong and electric dynamic, but AD, I think the wedding was a lot for her, with me saying no to her in front of her family, it was a little traumatic. I’m definitely sympathetic to her not wanting to continue our relationship.”
Do you think Clay and AD are sneaky linking? Are you rooting for them to get it together? Tell us down below and peep the social media hysteria over the entertaining reunion on the flip.
This is the most in sync AD and Clay been all season CHILE #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/9wNmh0Zk3b
— Danielle. (@_daniellestj) March 14, 2024
Clay and Ad?! #loveisblindS6reunion #LOVEISBLINDreunion pic.twitter.com/4rH1WfTwgL
— Who Is Shannon… (@Authenticheart7) March 14, 2024
Clay & AD think we silly?? #LOVEISBLINDreunionpic.twitter.com/Jgp3nnQFij
— Chido (they/them) (@nugggetfactory) March 14, 2024
AD still giving her lil cooty cat to Clay and think we dumb. She can talk a good game but pic.twitter.com/EXhFo3geED
— The Neighborhood Publicist (@nhoodpublicist) March 14, 2024
If Clay don’t get the hell on…😭#LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindS6 pic.twitter.com/RsEVqnOaJf
— 👸🏾L E A👸🏾 (@_MissLeandra) March 13, 2024
Clay’s eyes too shifty to be in 4k 😭 #LoveIsBlind #LOVEISBLINDreunion pic.twitter.com/Wd662lY75M
— ig: @yagirlaley👩🏾💻 (@yagirlaley) March 14, 2024
AD went on that date with Matthew knowing it’d piss Clay off. Iktr. #LoveIsBlindS6 #LOVEISBLINDreunion
pic.twitter.com/yk96HidVgg
— adrian📍 (@adrian_xxi) March 14, 2024
AD still need to work on sussing out red flags if she went out with Matthew serial killer ass. You went to his apartment for dinner?!?!? #loveisblind #loveisblind6 #loveisblinds6 #loveisblindreunion pic.twitter.com/sXRnCEwAkL
— Niggalas Cassafine (@CrazyLexxiCool) March 14, 2024
Vanessa: “The couple we were really rooting for…AD & Clay”
Me: pic.twitter.com/JzMPbAp9e3
— k. matt | kristyn (@heyitskmatt) March 14, 2024
When AD told Clay that she didn’t want to turn out like his mom. #LoveIsBlindS6 pic.twitter.com/wFYz6pAQ5Y
— The King of Reads (@TheKingofReads) March 14, 2024
