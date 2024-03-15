Bossip Video

One of the most audacious rappers in the music industry, Saucy Santana has been fighting for Queer representation in Hip-Hop since before he even began his career he reveals in a new podcast with drag icon Katya.

On the season finale of ‘Grindr Presents: Who’s The A**hole? with Katya’ Saucy opens up about homophobia in hip-hop, working with Madonna, his Florida high school experience and all the ins and outs of his dating life – including getting serious with an adult film star! He also addresses a few rumors.

Speaking of homophobia, the episode kicks off with Katya asking Santana his thoughts about Khia’s anti-gay comments in recent years. Santana, who is a Floridian, talks about being a Khia fan at a young age and agrees that the behavior is bewildering to him, but notes that the rapper supposedly has her own gay friends/advisors.

Saucy Santana also opens up in the episode about collaborating with the OG Material Girl, Madonna. He reveals that she requires her spaces to be scented with peppermint steamers. It turns out that he also ate sushi for the first time with Madonna — adding that she likes spicy tuna. (4:30)

Near the end of the episode, Saucy points out how no one should be acting weird about queerness in this day and age: “Gay is so regular now. Reality shows is gay. Cartoons is gay. Everything is gay!”

Listen to the full episode HERE.

We were wildly entertained by this episode but there were definitely a few moments that tiptoed into a little too wild territory. At one point there were so many beeps we could hardly make out any words in between the curses. We did enjoy hearing Saucy reminisce about escaping a catfish though.