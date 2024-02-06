Bossip Video

College Hill: Celebrity Edition is back for a new season, and BOSSIP can confirm that the crew composed of Angela “Blac Chyna” White, Tamar Braxton, Saucy Santana, and more are studying at Xavier University!

The third season of the BET+ show is on the road to the Big Easy where a new cohort of celebs will reside together as students at Xavier, the nation’s sole Catholic Historically Black College and University (HBCU), and the leading producer of African American medical school graduates.

The celebrities taking their talents to New Orleans, Louisiana will be Tamar Braxton,

Saucy Santana,

Angela “Blac Chyna” White,

Karlous Miller of the 85 South Show,

Claudia Jordan,

and Nick “Swaggy P” Young.

A BET+ press release reports that the group will embark on a transformative collegiate experience at Xavier where they’ll be “navigating both the joys and challenges of campus life in a specially tailored academic certificate program in pursuit of suiting in a cap and gown to cross the stage at graduation.”

Executives Weigh On College Hill: Celebrity Edition Season 3 At Xavier University

Reynold Verret, President of Xavier University of Louisiana, has released a statement expressing his excitement about BET+ and this eclectic group of celebs spotlighting the HBCU he presides over.

“I am thrilled that Xavier University of Louisiana will host BET+’s College Hill: Celebrity Edition,” said President Verret. “As we prepare to celebrate Xavier’s first century of service, this collaboration not only showcases our rich history as the nation’s only Black and Catholic institution but also amplifies our commitment to academic excellence and dedication to service and social justice.

He continued,

“We welcome this extraordinary opportunity for our students to share their stories and aspirations on a national stage, to highlight the unique spirit that is Xavier. As we celebrate Xavier’s centennial, the collaboration with BET shares our story, reinforces Xavier’s place in U.S. education and celebrates a century of service, education, and accomplishment, promoting a more humane and just society for all.”

His words were echoed by Tiffany Lea Williams, Executive Vice President of BET Unscripted Programming…

“We are delighted that College Hill: Celebrity Edition is set to make a triumphant return for its third season, featuring a fresh cast poised to amplify awareness about the profound significance of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs),” said Williams. “These institutions boast a storied legacy and an ongoing commitment to fostering excellence in education for some of the most brilliant minds within the Black community. Additionally, we’re thrilled to be filming at the prestigious Xavier University of Louisiana ahead of its highly anticipated centennial. Being a part of this intimate journey, we take pride in supporting the cast as they demonstrate to themselves and the world their determination to enhance their lives through the pursuit of higher education.”

as well as Tracey Edmonds, CEO and President of Edmonds Entertainment…

“Edmonds Entertainment, in conjunction with This Way Out Media, is thrilled to be returning to season three of our College Hill: Celebrity Edition franchise on BET+ with a very fun, bold, and dynamic cast who will be navigating their collegiate journey at Xavier University of Louisiana while exploring the rich culture, history, and flavor of New Orleans,” said Edmonds. “We are honored to be partnered with Xavier, one of the most effective teaching institutions in the country, and we know this will be a one-of-a-kind learning journey for our cast.”

and Mark Seliga, Co-President of This Way Out Media.

“This Way Out Media is proud to be a part of the third season of College Hill: Celebrity Edition on BET+,” said Seliga. “We are excited for this amazing cast of celebrities to write the next love letter to HBCUs through their experience at Xavier University of Louisiana in the heart of the Big Easy.”

Previous seasons of College Hill: Celebrity Edition took place at Texas Southern University with NeNe Leakes, Ray J, Lamar Odom, Big Freedia, Stacey Dash, DreamDoll, India Love, and Slim Thug…

and Alabama State University with Amber Rose, Joseline Hernandez, Tiffany “New York” Pollard, Parker McKenna Posey, Ray J, Iman Shumpert, Kwaylon “BlameItOnKway” Rogers, and O’Ryan Browner

The third season of College Hill: Celebrity Edition is set to debut in 2024; will YOU be watching?

Previous seasons of the original College Hill and College Hill: Celebrity Edition are available for streaming on BET+.

College Hill: Celebrity Edition is executive produced by Tracey Edmonds for Edmonds Entertainment, Sean Rankine, Mark Seliga, Justin Guinyard, and Yessica Garcia for This Way Out Media, and Tiffany Lea Williams, Angela Aguilera, Mimi Blanchard, and Raye Dowell for BET+.