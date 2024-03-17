The 2024 NAACP Image Awards was a night of beauty, class, entertainment, and excellence.

Stars hit the red carpet dressed to the nines, giving fans many memorable moments. One of R&B’s most excellent, Usher swept the night, winning two major awards.

Later that night, Fantasia, Taraji P. Henson, and the Color Purple cast were recognized for their performances in the 2023 musical, making the Image Awards a night to remember.

Fan Favorites Win Big

Usher’s amazing year continues as he snatched awards all evening. The R&B singer was awarded Entertainer of the Year based on his famous Las Vegas residency and revered Super Bowl halftime performance. He began his acceptance speech by crediting Oprah for assisting him in his start in the music industry.

“I guess all good things start with Oprah Winfrey,” the father of four continued, “When I was a kid, I made my start on your show. So happy that it led up to this moment.”

The father of four was also awarded the President’s Award. His acceptance speech was dedicated to women, specifically his mother, who raised him as a single mother and worked as his manager. He also gave his appreciation to his new wife, Jennifer Goicoechea, and his children.

If you have randomly blurted the words “I will stand with you between the heavens and the earth. I will tell you where you are. DO YOU LOVE ME?” you will be pleased to know that India Amarteifio was recognized for her performance in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. The actress walked away with Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series.

In a red carpet interview with r29unbothered, Amarteifio revealed that she was shocked that the scripted line resonated with people. She also mentioned that her friends and family love repeating the line to her so often that it is now banned. Nevertheless, the 22-year-old loves that the fans love it.

The Color Purple Steals The Night

The incredible women of The Color Purple also had a good night at the 2024 NAACP Awards. The cast was awarded Outstanding Motion Picture. Danielle Brooks spoke on behalf of the cast and was joined on stage by her Color Purple sisters. Her acceptance speech was short and sweet, but it honored 1985’s the Color Purple and encouraged everyone to be the heroes of their own stories.

Taraji P. Henson added another trophy to her mantle, winning Outstanding Supporting Actress for her role in the Color Purple. After speaking out on her struggles as a Black woman in the entertainment industry, her fans rushed to defend and uplift her. Henson noted this in her acceptance speech and thanked the Image Awards for always recognizing her talents.

As a highlight of the 2024 NAACP Image Awards, Fantasia snagged the award for Oustanding Actress in a Motion Picture. She humbly accepted the award, stating she did not expect to win. The “When I See You” singer emotionally delivered her hopes in trying to inspire others. She thanked God, finishing the speech with a short hymn, “To God, be the glory.”

New Edition received the flowers as they accepted the Hall of Fame Award. The band members took to the stage and maintained a humble but righteous demeanor. The gentleman thanked many people, including Brooke Payne, who was responsible for the group’s start.

Check out a full list of all the 2024 NAACP Image Awards nominees and winners after the flip!