At the 2024 NAACP Image Awards, industry icons and fan favorites showed up and showed out on the red carpet! Halle Bailey, Keke Palmer, Fantasia, and Taraji P. Henson were just a few of the scene-stealing style stunners.

halle bailey x keke palmer x fantasia x taraji p. henson

Source: Unique Nicole/John Salangsang/Unique Nicole/Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Black excellence took over the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles with a gaggle of gorgeous celebs, leaders, and creatives for the 55th annual celebration. Stars from The Color PurpleAbbott ElementaryAmerican Fiction, and more won big with their looks before anyone snagged an award that night.

Check out the best-dressed of the night.

Usher was the man of the hour as the President’s Award honoree and winner of Entertainer of the Year and Outstanding Male Artist. His all-black designer drip was a LaQuan Smith suit.

55th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals

Source: Variety / Getty

Halle Bailey & DDG were a cute couple, as always. The singer turned heads in an emerald green strapless Nicole + Felicia Couture gown. The plunging neckline, corseted bodice, sweetheart neckline, and mermaid silhouette turned heads.

55th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals

Source: Variety / Getty

55th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals

Source: Variety / Getty

Fantasia never misses! Her curve-hugging custom white halter mermaid dress by Mônot featured a large black sequin bow with matching opera gloves.

55th Annual NAACP Awards - Arrivals

Source: Kayla Oaddams / Getty

Taraji P. Henson dazzled in a flowing light yellow Del Core gown with a sculpted bodice covered in crystals.

55th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals

Source: Variety / Getty

Keke Palmer was putting that s**t on putting on the Ritz in a luxe tux. The multitalented diva was suited and booted in a white Dolce & Gabbana jacket, with black pants, bowtie, and cane.

55th Annual NAACP Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Quinta Brunson looked angelic in a striped white Naeem Khan dress.

55th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals

Source: Variety / Getty

Sheryl Lee Ralph could’ve twirled right out of a fairytale in her Georges Hobeika gown.

55th Annual NAACP Awards - Arrivals

Source: Kayla Oaddams / Getty

India Amarteifio had a fresh take on classic houndstooth in a blue and black Tolu Coker dress with a matching hat.

55th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals

Source: Variety / Getty

Eva Marcille proves once a top model, always a top model in her Falguni Shane Peacock two-piece.

55th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals

Source: Variety / Getty

Andra Day stunned in a sapphire Naeem Khan and feathered cape.

55th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals

Source: Variety / Getty

Yara Shahidi was snatched in black with a Ferragamo gown.

55th NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

John Boyega and Dewayne Perkins switched it up for the men with new twists on pinstripe.

55th NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

55th Annual NAACP Awards - Arrivals

Source: Kayla Oaddams / Getty

Danielle Brooks

55th Annual NAACP Awards - Arrivals

Source: Kayla Oaddams / Getty

Kerry Washington

55th Annual NAACP Awards - Arrivals

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

Robin Thede

55th Annual NAACP Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

New Edition

55th NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

DomiNique Perry

55th Annual NAACP Awards - Arrivals

Source: Kayla Oaddams / Getty

Octavia Spencer

55th Annual NAACP Awards - Arrivals

Source: Kayla Oaddams / Getty

Sabrina & Idris Elba

55th Annual NAACP Awards - Arrivals

Source: Kayla Oaddams / Getty

Courtney B. Vance

55th Annual NAACP Awards - Arrivals

Source: Kayla Oaddams / Getty

Aisha Hinds

NAACP Image Awards Dinner

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michele Bath

55th NAACP Image Awards - Pressroom

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

Diarra Kilpatrick

55th Annual NAACP Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Vivica A. Fox

55th Annual NAACP Awards - Arrivals

Source: Kayla Oaddams / Getty

Sam Jay and Yanise Monet

55th NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Amanda Gorman

55th Annual NAACP Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Damson Idris

55th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals

Source: Variety / Getty

Danielle Pinnock

55th Annual NAACP Awards - Arrivals

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Kendra G

55th NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Cord Jefferson

55th Annual NAACP Awards - Arrivals

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

Naturi Naughton

55th Annual NAACP Awards - Arrivals

Source: Kayla Oaddams / Getty

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor

55th Annual NAACP Awards - Arrivals

Source: Kayla Oaddams / Getty

Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good

55th Annual NAACP Awards - Arrivals

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

Tisha Campbell

55th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals

Source: Variety / Getty

Tichina Arnold

55th NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Carl Anthony Payne

55th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals

Source: Variety / Getty

Erika Alexander

55th Annual NAACP Awards - Arrivals

Source: Kayla Oaddams / Getty

Nathalie Emmanuel

55th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals

Source: Variety / Getty

Deon Cole

55th NAACP Image Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Teyonah Parris

55th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals

Source: Variety / Getty

Who do you think looked more bangin’ at the 2024 NAACP Image Awards?

