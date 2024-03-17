At the 2024 NAACP Image Awards, industry icons and fan favorites showed up and showed out on the red carpet! Halle Bailey, Keke Palmer, Fantasia, and Taraji P. Henson were just a few of the scene-stealing style stunners.
Black excellence took over the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles with a gaggle of gorgeous celebs, leaders, and creatives for the 55th annual celebration. Stars from The Color Purple, Abbott Elementary, American Fiction, and more won big with their looks before anyone snagged an award that night.
Check out the best-dressed of the night.
Who Looked More Bangin’ At The Image Awards?
Usher was the man of the hour as the President’s Award honoree and winner of Entertainer of the Year and Outstanding Male Artist. His all-black designer drip was a LaQuan Smith suit.
Halle Bailey & DDG were a cute couple, as always. The singer turned heads in an emerald green strapless Nicole + Felicia Couture gown. The plunging neckline, corseted bodice, sweetheart neckline, and mermaid silhouette turned heads.
Fantasia never misses! Her curve-hugging custom white halter mermaid dress by Mônot featured a large black sequin bow with matching opera gloves.
Taraji P. Henson dazzled in a flowing light yellow Del Core gown with a sculpted bodice covered in crystals.
Keke Palmer was
putting that s**t on putting on the Ritz in a luxe tux. The multitalented diva was suited and booted in a white Dolce & Gabbana jacket, with black pants, bowtie, and cane.
Quinta Brunson looked angelic in a striped white Naeem Khan dress.
You Tell Us: Who Looked More Bangin’?
Sheryl Lee Ralph could’ve twirled right out of a fairytale in her Georges Hobeika gown.
India Amarteifio had a fresh take on classic houndstooth in a blue and black Tolu Coker dress with a matching hat.
Eva Marcille proves once a top model, always a top model in her Falguni Shane Peacock two-piece.
Andra Day stunned in a sapphire Naeem Khan and feathered cape.
Yara Shahidi was snatched in black with a Ferragamo gown.
John Boyega and Dewayne Perkins switched it up for the men with new twists on pinstripe.
More Stars Seen On The
Danielle Brooks
Kerry Washington
Robin Thede
New Edition
DomiNique Perry
Octavia Spencer
Sabrina & Idris Elba
Courtney B. Vance
Aisha Hinds
Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michele Bath
Diarra Kilpatrick
Vivica A. Fox
Sam Jay and Yanise Monet
Amanda Gorman
Damson Idris
Danielle Pinnock
Kendra G
Cord Jefferson
Naturi Naughton
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor
Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good
Tisha Campbell
Tichina Arnold
Carl Anthony Payne
Erika Alexander
Nathalie Emmanuel
Deon Cole
Teyonah Parris
Who do you think looked more bangin’ at the 2024 NAACP Image Awards?
