Amid rumors that Bruno Mars owes $50 million in gambling debt, Shannon Sharpe recalled hearing a story that the pop star lost $17M in one night alone.

Over the weekend rumors emerged that Mars was allegedly $50 million in debt to MGM Resorts International, a rumor that the casino has since shut down. According to News Nations, despite Mars’ lucrative Vegas residency that brings $90 million annually, after taxes the singer was barely covering his debts.

This news made its way to the desk of Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocino leaving the duo puzzled at the numbers. According to Sports Rush, during an episode of their podcast, the former NFL players said they could school him on the power of a dollar.

“Boy, this is f**king absurd. This makes no sense. This is this is the point where you’re crossing the line to where it’s almost dumb. It’s almost stupidity, 50 million in debt! Even if you make 90. How does the casino allow you to be in debt that much?” said Shannon Sharpe.

The Nightcap hosts even revealed that sources told them they witnessed Mars lose $17 million in a single night.

“I just need to sit down and talk to him,” Johnson said. “First, we’re gonna stop drinking. That’s step one. We’re gonna stop drinking. Because when you’re making so much money, you’re not thinking right. Let me help you understand the value of a f**king dollar.”

Amid the $50 million gambling debt rumor gaining buzz, MGM released a statement to Complex denying the reports.

“We’re proud of our relationship with Bruno Mars, one of the world’s most thrilling and dynamic performers,” MGM wrote in a statement provided to Complex. “From his shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM to the new Pinky Ring lounge at Bellagio, Bruno’s brand of entertainment attracts visitors from around the globe. MGM and Bruno’s partnership is longstanding and rooted in mutual respect.” The statement continues: “Any speculation otherwise is completely false; he has no debt with MGM. Together, we are excited to continue creating unforgettable experiences for our guests.”

You can watch Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco’s full segment on Bruno Mars on Nightcap below.