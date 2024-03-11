Bossip Video

Shannon Sharpe is embracing the haters and reveals his Katt Williams interview made him more than any season playing in the NFL.

Since leaving UNDISPUTED Shannon Sharpe has been on a winning streak that you’d have to be blind to miss. With success always comes hate which is coming his way from every direction. When his Katt Williams interview dropped people immediately attacked him for not being a journalist. Recently, Mike Epps and Antonio Brown have both spoken openly about the former Tight End but Sharpe has shrugged it off.

According to Complex, Shannon has a good reason to ignore the haters after revealing his interview made him more money than any NFL season.

“Everybody was talking about how much money I made doing the Katt Williams interview,” Sharpe said on his show Nightcap. “I just got the check. So whatever you think I made, 3x it. So if you think I made $500,000, 3x it. If you think I made a million, 3x it. If you think I made $2 million, 3x it.” He added, “I made more money on Katt Williams alone than I made in any year that I played the NFL.”

To put this in perspective when Shannon was in the NFL his highest-grossing team was the Baltimore Ravens who paid him $5 Million in 2000. Throughout his career, his pay fluctuated but he earned between $110,000 and $3 Million per season.

While he didn’t give an exact number we would guess his Katt Williams interview is likely on pace to clear $6 Million soon.

The haters are dying for Sharpe’s attention but he is focused on the content that is paying him handsomely. After discussing how much the interview made him Shannon showed off a brand new Rolex he purchased to celebrate his success. Also, he allegedly revealed he has a brand new rollie heading to Katt Williams.

You can watch Shannon break down how well the Katt Williams interview paid him below.