This is the crossover we didn’t know we needed! Snowfall‘s Gail Bean and Raising Kanan star Malcolm Mays sparked romance rumors at the NAACP Image Awards, and fans think that Wanda might be getting some “Lou-loving.”
Gail Bean stays winning! Her well-deserved Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series has everyone buzzing. While congratulations pour in from Gail’s Snowfall family, fellow celebs, and fans alike, her handsome arm candy became another hot topic.
Even BET clocked the chemistry in their caption!
@bet
That monent at the end though🥰🥰 Fridays might be #ForTheFellas but this carpet is for GailBean. #NaacpImageAwards #MalcolmMays #BET
Gail and her date Malcolm looked like a perfect pair as they attended the awards together. That’s usually enough for the public to root for a possible relationship. Then, some red carpet cuteness during an interview fueled the rumors even more.
Check out the clip below to judge for yourself.
When asked what the Image Awards mean to Malcolm, he didn’t hesitate to say, “It means Gail Bean winning an award tonight.” He added that it means his on-screen sibling Patina Miller will win next year for playing Raquel on Raising Kanan.
After Gail expressed her gratitude for the love for the FX hit show and her character Wanda, journalist Amber Pickens asked about upcoming projects. Mays barely held back a big smile as the ultra-attractive actors exchanged a loaded look.
“Should we tell ’em?” he asked. Gail wondered the same thing out loud before Malcolm decided, “Maybe one.”
They seemed to be in their own little world, grinning ear to ear as they hinted back and forth about which good news to share. It’s hard to tell if all that chemistry is big couple or co-star energy. Either way, we would like to see it and anything else the P-Valley actress does!
Gail teased that she’s trading in LA’s palm trees for New York City, which happens to be Kanan’s territory.
“I have a new role right that I’m currently filming right now. Nobody has seen me this way and I just feel it’s going to… The people are going to love this character! And they’re going to love me as this character. I’m just very excited,” she said.
“I’ll give you one hint. I always wanted to live in New York and this character is living in New York!” she continued. “And maybe a little something from me and Malcolm.”
They both laughed at the guess of a rom-com without giving anything else away. After working together since Season 1 of Snowfall, it’s time for them to spin the block.
See why else internet investigators think Gail Bean and Malcolm Mays seemingly soft-launched this weekend after the flip!
Gail Bean And Malcolm Mays Seemingly Soft-Launched On Social Media: “I’m A Girlfriend! I Want To Be A Wife!”
The Kickback Chat interview was just one of many super cute moments Gail Bean shared with Malcolm Mays last week.
Sitting down with BET’s For The Fellas, he gushed about Gail helping him get through each day and speaking life into him for almost a decade. He praised his “dog for sure” for teaching him about the love of friendship on another level.
He spoke her Image Award into existence once again and then added clips of the big win “to see MANIFESTATION at its best!” Gail returned the love in the replies.
“OMG I love this so much! I heart you muchos Malcolm Mays the Great @imalcolmmays thank you for being you. We really are a decade in this thang! 🤞🏾❤️ we make each other better,” she wrote.
On Sunday night, she posted a compilation from the big night with Malcolm by her side.
In addition to Gail naming and claiming that she wants awards, she seemingly confirmed her relationship status. As they rode to the ceremony looking like a power couple, Gail’s voiceover revealed,
“I want awards! I want a ring! I’m a girlfriend. I want to be a wife!” she declared.
Is that so, Gail? Well, if Malcolm is the lucky guy, several comments clocked it on this picture he posted on Sunday.
“Does he know he’s in love with her?” one user asked.
Someone wrote, “The way he looking at her is telling us everything we need to know.
“Friends now ….soulmates later….claiming that for y’all!” a supporter claimed.
“I believe that they are friends but the way that he looks at and talks about her is NOTHING BUT love. Rather platonic or not. And I love that for them,” another observed.
Fans will be sure to keep an eye out for their upcoming projects like a highly anticipated Snowfall spinoff and that ring Gail wants.
Also super random but my best friend @iMalcolmMays is coming for blood is his next move x I'm so so so so sooooooooo excited for it! MALCOLM MAYS THE GREAT✊🏾👑❤️
— BIG BEAN (@Gail_BeAN) April 27, 2023
Do you think Gail Bean and Malcolm Mays are a new couple or just “best friends?”
