This is the crossover we didn’t know we needed! Snowfall‘s Gail Bean and Raising Kanan star Malcolm Mays sparked romance rumors at the NAACP Image Awards, and fans think that Wanda might be getting some “Lou-loving.”

Gail Bean stays winning! Her well-deserved Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series has everyone buzzing. While congratulations pour in from Gail’s Snowfall family, fellow celebs, and fans alike, her handsome arm candy became another hot topic.

Even BET clocked the chemistry in their caption!

Gail and her date Malcolm looked like a perfect pair as they attended the awards together. That’s usually enough for the public to root for a possible relationship. Then, some red carpet cuteness during an interview fueled the rumors even more.

Check out the clip below to judge for yourself.

When asked what the Image Awards mean to Malcolm, he didn’t hesitate to say, “It means Gail Bean winning an award tonight.” He added that it means his on-screen sibling Patina Miller will win next year for playing Raquel on Raising Kanan.

After Gail expressed her gratitude for the love for the FX hit show and her character Wanda, journalist Amber Pickens asked about upcoming projects. Mays barely held back a big smile as the ultra-attractive actors exchanged a loaded look.

“Should we tell ’em?” he asked. Gail wondered the same thing out loud before Malcolm decided, “Maybe one.”

They seemed to be in their own little world, grinning ear to ear as they hinted back and forth about which good news to share. It’s hard to tell if all that chemistry is big couple or co-star energy. Either way, we would like to see it and anything else the P-Valley actress does!

Gail teased that she’s trading in LA’s palm trees for New York City, which happens to be Kanan’s territory.

“I have a new role right that I’m currently filming right now. Nobody has seen me this way and I just feel it’s going to… The people are going to love this character! And they’re going to love me as this character. I’m just very excited,” she said. “I’ll give you one hint. I always wanted to live in New York and this character is living in New York!” she continued. “And maybe a little something from me and Malcolm.”

They both laughed at the guess of a rom-com without giving anything else away. After working together since Season 1 of Snowfall, it’s time for them to spin the block.

See why else internet investigators think Gail Bean and Malcolm Mays seemingly soft-launched this weekend after the flip!