A brand-new episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is set to air Tuesday night and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure.

Have you been keeping up with Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta? The drama between Diamond and Erica is getting thick. In the clip below Momma Dee sits down with Diamond to discuss her relationship with Scrappy when Erica decides to join the conversation. Check out the clip below:

Whew! We definitely need to tune in to see what happens next. What did y’all think about Momma Dee’s Hillary Clinton and Monica Lewinsky metaphors? Monica is probably out there somewhere thinking ‘now how did I get put in this?’

Catch-up on previous seasons of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta on MTV.com, the MTV App, Paramount+, and the Love & Hop Hop channel on Pluto TV.

