May the slay be with you!
Amandla Stenberg and Jodie Turner-Smith entered their Star Wars era in Lucafilm’s thrilling trailer for original series Star Wars: The Acolyte that’s sure to excite Sci-Fi lovers starved for fresh energy in a galaxy far, far away.
Check it out below:
In Star Wars: The Acolyte, “an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg),” per the official synopsis.
“As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems….”
The buzzy series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss (YES, from The Matrix franchise!).
Series creator Leslye Headland teased what fans could expect from the series in an interview with EW.
“I really wanted to tell a story about the Sith,” said Headland. “That was kind of my dream Star Wars idea. But it felt like the time period to do that in would be something pre-Phantom Menace. That seemed to be the most interesting trajectory for the Sith: How did the Sith go from the Rule of Two and being quote-unquote ‘extinct’ to Palpatine coming into power without the Jedi knowing about it?”
Headland also directed the premiere episodes (Eps. 101 & 102). Directors Kogonada (Eps. 103 & 107), Alex Garcia Lopez (Eps. 104 & 105), and Hanelle Culpepper (Eps. 106 & 108) round out the directing duties on the series.
https://instagram.com/amandlastenberg/
Will you be seated for Star Wars: The Acolyte (premiering June 4 on Disney+)? Tell us down below and peep some social media chitter-chatter on on the flip.
AMANDLA LOOKS SO COOL #TheAcolyte pic.twitter.com/Y6ELreeUMY
— kaeden (@wandasitcoms) March 19, 2024
Jodie Turner-Smith is MOTHER Aniseya 🔥 #TheAcolyte pic.twitter.com/kgl6f7vD11
— lukeydinho (@bugattielroy) March 19, 2024
Whoever decided to put Amandla’s character in purple needs to be kissed https://t.co/oFrVnFHARp
— Phillip✨ loyal to the Shōgun (@xialingsfling) March 19, 2024
Jodie Turner-Smith a known fashion girl™️ and actress playing a literal Mother of witches in Star Wars… pic.twitter.com/tKo5xfoAuh
— Ethan 🦎 (@sheevthan) March 19, 2024
Continue Slideshow
-
Who Looked More Bangin'? The Best Dressed Looks From The 2024 NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
-
Megan Thee Stallion Presents At Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, Stuns In Skintight Leather 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure' Look
-
Checks Over Stripes? Kanye West Spotted In Nike At Milan Fashion Week
-
Texas Hold 'Em: 6 Times Beyoncé Reminded Us She's A Country Queen
-
Bad & Boujee: Our Hollywood Faves Dripped Decadently For The Academy Museum Gala
-
Balenci Bardi: Cardi B Makes Her Debut On The Catwalk For Balenciaga Fall '24 Show
-
Destiny's Child Reunites & Celebs 'Alien Superstar' Slay At Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Film World Premiere
-
So Stunning: Keke Palmer, Janelle Monáe, Tamar Braxton, Coco Jones, & More Attend 2023 BET Soul Train Awards
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.