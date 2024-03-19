May the slay be with you!

Amandla Stenberg and Jodie Turner-Smith entered their Star Wars era in Lucafilm’s thrilling trailer for original series Star Wars: The Acolyte that’s sure to excite Sci-Fi lovers starved for fresh energy in a galaxy far, far away.

In Star Wars: The Acolyte, “an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg),” per the official synopsis.

“As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems….”

The buzzy series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss (YES, from The Matrix franchise!).

Series creator Leslye Headland teased what fans could expect from the series in an interview with EW.

“I really wanted to tell a story about the Sith,” said Headland. “That was kind of my dream Star Wars idea. But it felt like the time period to do that in would be something pre-Phantom Menace. That seemed to be the most interesting trajectory for the Sith: How did the Sith go from the Rule of Two and being quote-unquote ‘extinct’ to Palpatine coming into power without the Jedi knowing about it?”

Headland also directed the premiere episodes (Eps. 101 & 102). Directors Kogonada (Eps. 103 & 107), Alex Garcia Lopez (Eps. 104 & 105), and Hanelle Culpepper (Eps. 106 & 108) round out the directing duties on the series.

Will you be seated for Star Wars: The Acolyte (premiering June 4 on Disney+)?