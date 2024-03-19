The Real Housewives of Potomac’s season 8 reunion is on the way, and the ladies are looking like masterpieces in their art gallery glam.

Bravo’s Daily Dish reports that the entire#RHOP cast was present for the sit-down including Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, and newcomers Nneka Ihim and Keiarna Stewart stunned in all-black while wearing curve caressing dresses, beaded bodices and sky-high heels.

The ladies have been tight-lipped about what went down, but #RHOP watchers are buzzing about the seating chart that shows Mia and Karen getting the coveted seats closest to Andy Cohen.

While we wait for the reunion trailer to drop, check out the #RHOP season 8 reunion looks as captured by celeb photographer Clifton Prescod.

Gizelle Bryant

Gizlle wore a “mob-wife” inspired look complete with gold accessories and heels.

“I just thought I might move into my inner Jersey girl and become a mob wife,” she told BravoTV about referencing the TikTok fashion trend seen on other Bravo shows.

Ashley Darby

“I’m in a league of my own — I think the other ladies feel the same,” Ashley told BravoTV.com while getting ready backstage for the #RHOP reunion, teasing that her all-black look was “sexy, elegant, [and] unexpected.”

Ashley’s glam was inspired by the “famous yet controversial” painting “Madame X” by John Singer Sargent. Designer Riley Knoxx hand-made the dress that took over 300 hours to make and is adorned with over 1,000 black diamond Swarovski crystals.

Ashley added to Bravo that the designer also made her beautiful, shimmery black gloves. “It’s giving!” she exclaimed.

Karen Huger

The Grand Dame (and her new shortcut) did not come to play at the season 8 reunion.

BravoTV reports that her hair was by Steven Thomas, her face was beat by Tatiana Ward and she wore YSL jewelry: YSL.

Her inspiration/vibe was described as a “powerfully, elegant, modern woman.”

Dr. Wendy Osefo

Dr. Wendy Osefo excitedly told BravoTV.com that the “professor has arrived” when it comes to her fully customized #RHOP reunion look.

She wore a custom dress, cape, gloves, and necklace from Ann Usman, Johnathan Kayne, Walone, and Ela Rose respectively. Busola Aiye altered her dress with styling by Shenell Welch, hair by Dallas Dyvitoi, and makeup by Arica of Already Perfect.

“The theme was Art Gallery, so I gave them a MASTERPIECE,” Dr. Wendy wrote about her look on Instagram.

Candiace Dillard Bassett

“Candy Gal” Candiace Dillard Bassett rocked the #RHOP reunion in a custom Katya Suzdaleva gown.

Her stylist was Brian Adrian with makeup by K Dempster and hair by Joel James.

See more #RHOP reunion looks on the flip.