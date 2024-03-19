The Real Housewives of Potomac’s season 8 reunion is on the way, and the ladies are looking like masterpieces in their art gallery glam.
Bravo’s Daily Dish reports that the entire#RHOP cast was present for the sit-down including Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, and newcomers Nneka Ihim and Keiarna Stewart stunned in all-black while wearing curve caressing dresses, beaded bodices and sky-high heels.
The ladies have been tight-lipped about what went down, but #RHOP watchers are buzzing about the seating chart that shows Mia and Karen getting the coveted seats closest to Andy Cohen.
#RHOP Season 8 official reunion seating chart! pic.twitter.com/DeiFMydFIz
— OMFGRealityTV (@OMFGRealityTV) February 28, 2024
While we wait for the reunion trailer to drop, check out the #RHOP season 8 reunion looks as captured by celeb photographer Clifton Prescod.
Wendy X Keiarna! 🌸 #RHOP #RHOPReunion pic.twitter.com/nAFIxFOjiq
— jay (@JaysRealityBlog) March 19, 2024
Gizelle Bryant
Gizlle wore a “mob-wife” inspired look complete with gold accessories and heels.
“I just thought I might move into my inner Jersey girl and become a mob wife,” she told BravoTV about referencing the TikTok fashion trend seen on other Bravo shows.
Ashley Darby
“I’m in a league of my own — I think the other ladies feel the same,” Ashley told BravoTV.com while getting ready backstage for the #RHOP reunion, teasing that her all-black look was “sexy, elegant, [and] unexpected.”
Ashley’s glam was inspired by the “famous yet controversial” painting “Madame X” by John Singer Sargent. Designer Riley Knoxx hand-made the dress that took over 300 hours to make and is adorned with over 1,000 black diamond Swarovski crystals.
Ashley added to Bravo that the designer also made her beautiful, shimmery black gloves. “It’s giving!” she exclaimed.
Karen Huger
The Grand Dame (and her new shortcut) did not come to play at the season 8 reunion.
BravoTV reports that her hair was by Steven Thomas, her face was beat by Tatiana Ward and she wore YSL jewelry: YSL.
Her inspiration/vibe was described as a “powerfully, elegant, modern woman.”
Dr. Wendy Osefo
Dr. Wendy Osefo excitedly told BravoTV.com that the “professor has arrived” when it comes to her fully customized #RHOP reunion look.
She wore a custom dress, cape, gloves, and necklace from Ann Usman, Johnathan Kayne, Walone, and Ela Rose respectively. Busola Aiye altered her dress with styling by Shenell Welch, hair by Dallas Dyvitoi, and makeup by Arica of Already Perfect.
“The theme was Art Gallery, so I gave them a MASTERPIECE,” Dr. Wendy wrote about her look on Instagram.
Candiace Dillard Bassett
“Candy Gal” Candiace Dillard Bassett rocked the #RHOP reunion in a custom Katya Suzdaleva gown.
Her stylist was Brian Adrian with makeup by K Dempster and hair by Joel James.
See more #RHOP reunion looks on the flip.
Robyn Dixon
Robyn Dixon might have outdone herself with her sleek and stunning #RHOP reunion look
My look [has] a little edge, it’s a little different,” Robyn toldBravoTV.com backstage of her look that featured draped fabric and black spandex pant boots underneath. “I was just trying to find something to not make black basic and boring [but] edgy.”
Gorgeous!
Mia Thornton
Mia Thornton isn’t letting her separation from her husband Gordon stop her shine.
The #RHOP stunner wore a dress by Nneka C. Alexander with Stuart Weitzman shoes. Her hair was styled by Alaina Pinto with makeup by Gina Nicole Alicea who played into Mia’s “Vogue” inspiration/ reunion vibe.
Nneka Ihim
Newbie Nneka Ihim fit right in at her very first #RHOP reunion.
“The RHOP Season 8 reunion theme was “art gallery” and the color was black. How’d this newbie do?” she asked her IG followers.
She also told BravoTV.com that she was “so excited” for everyone to see her custom dress by Nigerian designer Xtrabridelagos. She also wore accessories via Marty Mc’Fresh.
Her stylist was Mimi Yina, and her image consultant was Naijastylenetwork, with makeup by Tenelle Veira and hair by Shanice Fields.
Keiarna Stewart
Fellow newbie Keiarna Stewart was a reunion standout in her Balmain dress.
The friend of the show rocked Manolo Blahnik heels and vintage Chanel jewelry from LuxuryInReach.
Her hair was installed by Baltimore hairstylist Official Meezy and styled by Kris Lee.
As for her stunning makeup? That was done by makeup artist Marcus Miller.
What do YOU think about the #RHOP reunion looks?
Continue Slideshow
-
Who Looked More Bangin'? The Best Dressed Looks From The 2024 NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
-
Megan Thee Stallion Presents At Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, Stuns In Skintight Leather 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure' Look
-
Checks Over Stripes? Kanye West Spotted In Nike At Milan Fashion Week
-
Texas Hold 'Em: 6 Times Beyoncé Reminded Us She's A Country Queen
-
Bad & Boujee: Our Hollywood Faves Dripped Decadently For The Academy Museum Gala
-
Balenci Bardi: Cardi B Makes Her Debut On The Catwalk For Balenciaga Fall '24 Show
-
Destiny's Child Reunites & Celebs 'Alien Superstar' Slay At Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Film World Premiere
-
So Stunning: Keke Palmer, Janelle Monáe, Tamar Braxton, Coco Jones, & More Attend 2023 BET Soul Train Awards
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.