The Real Housewives of Potomac’s season 8 reunion is on the way, and the ladies are looking like masterpieces in their art gallery glam.

The Real Housewives Of Potomac Season 8 Reunion

Source: Clifton Prescod / Bravo

Bravo’s Daily Dish reports that the entire#RHOP cast was present for the sit-down including Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, and newcomers Nneka Ihim and Keiarna Stewart stunned in all-black while wearing curve caressing dresses, beaded bodices and sky-high heels.

The ladies have been tight-lipped about what went down, but #RHOP watchers are buzzing about the seating chart that shows Mia and Karen getting the coveted seats closest to Andy Cohen.

While we wait for the reunion trailer to drop, check out the #RHOP season 8 reunion looks as captured by celeb photographer Clifton Prescod.

Gizelle Bryant

Gizlle wore a “mob-wife” inspired look complete with gold accessories and heels.

The Real Housewives Of Potomac Reunion

Source: Clifton Prescod / Bravo

“I just thought I might move into my inner Jersey girl and become a mob wife,” she told BravoTV about referencing the TikTok fashion trend seen on other Bravo shows.

Ashley Darby

“I’m in a league of my own — I think the other ladies feel the same,” Ashley told BravoTV.com while getting ready backstage for the #RHOP reunion, teasing that her all-black look was “sexy, elegant, [and] unexpected.”

The Real Housewives Of Potomac Reunion

Source: Clifton Prescod / Bravo

Ashley’s glam was inspired by the “famous yet controversial” painting “Madame X” by John Singer Sargent. Designer Riley Knoxx hand-made the dress that took over 300 hours to make and is adorned with over 1,000 black diamond Swarovski crystals.

Ashley added to Bravo that the designer also made her beautiful, shimmery black gloves. “It’s giving!” she exclaimed.

Karen Huger

The Grand Dame (and her new shortcut) did not come to play at the season 8 reunion.

The Real Housewives Of Potomac Reunion

Source: Clifton Prescod / Bravo

BravoTV reports that her hair was by Steven Thomas, her face was beat by Tatiana Ward and she wore YSL jewelry: YSL.

Her inspiration/vibe was described as a “powerfully, elegant, modern woman.”

Dr. Wendy Osefo

Dr. Wendy Osefo excitedly told BravoTV.com that the “professor has arrived” when it comes to her fully customized #RHOP reunion look.

The Real Housewives Of Potomac Reunion

Source: Clifton Prescod / Bravo

She wore a custom dress, cape, gloves, and necklace from Ann Usman, Johnathan Kayne, Walone, and Ela Rose respectively. Busola Aiye altered her dress with styling by Shenell Welch, hair by Dallas Dyvitoi, and makeup by Arica of Already Perfect.

“The theme was Art Gallery, so I gave them a MASTERPIECE,”  Dr. Wendy wrote about her look on Instagram.

 

Candiace Dillard Bassett

“Candy Gal” Candiace Dillard Bassett rocked the #RHOP reunion in a custom Katya Suzdaleva gown.

The Real Housewives Of Potomac Reunion

Source: Clifton Prescod / Bravo

Her stylist was Brian Adrian with makeup by K Dempster and hair by Joel James.

See more #RHOP reunion looks on the flip.

Robyn Dixon

Robyn Dixon might have outdone herself with her sleek and stunning #RHOP reunion look

The Real Housewives Of Potomac Reunion

Source: Clifton Prescod / Bravo

My look [has] a little edge, it’s a little different,” Robyn toldBravoTV.com backstage of her look that featured draped fabric and black spandex pant boots underneath. “I was just trying to find something to not make black basic and boring [but] edgy.”

Gorgeous!

Mia Thornton

Mia Thornton isn’t letting her separation from her husband Gordon stop her shine.

The Real Housewives Of Potomac Reunion

Source: Clifton Prescod / Bravo

The #RHOP stunner wore a dress by Nneka C. Alexander with Stuart Weitzman shoes. Her hair was styled by Alaina Pinto with makeup by Gina Nicole Alicea who played into Mia’s “Vogue” inspiration/ reunion vibe.

Nneka Ihim

Newbie Nneka Ihim fit right in at her very first #RHOP reunion.

The Real Housewives Of Potomac Reunion

Source: Clifton Prescod / Bravo

“The RHOP Season 8 reunion theme was “art gallery” and the color was black. How’d this newbie do?” she asked her IG followers.

She also told BravoTV.com that she was “so excited” for everyone to see her custom dress by Nigerian designer Xtrabridelagos. She also wore accessories via Marty Mc’Fresh.

Her stylist was Mimi Yina, and her image consultant was Naijastylenetwork, with makeup by Tenelle Veira and hair by Shanice Fields.

Keiarna Stewart

Fellow newbie Keiarna Stewart was a reunion standout in her Balmain dress.

 

The friend of the show rocked Manolo Blahnik heels and vintage Chanel jewelry from LuxuryInReach.

Her hair was installed by Baltimore hairstylist Official Meezy and styled by Kris Lee.

As for her stunning makeup? That was done by makeup artist Marcus Miller.

What do YOU think about the #RHOP reunion looks?

