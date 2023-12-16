Bossip Video

Candiace Dillard feels “vindicated” after a woman concocted a random affair allegation about her husband–and then admitted it was all a lie. Despite that, she’s not necessarily happy, because she believes it came at the expense of her relationship with a certain “Green Eyed Bandit.” “That to me is the loss,” said the housewife.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star made an appearance on Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast on Dec. 14 after the alleged mistress of her husband, Chris Bassett, confessed that she did not have an affair with the private chef and consultant after all.

“Is it nice to be vindicated? I guess,” the 37-year-old bombshell told hosts Evan Real and Danny Murphy. All is well for Dillard now that the rumor has been settled, but she’s still upset with her fellow RHOP castmate, Robyn Dixon, who went to town spreading the awful rumor on her Reasonably Shady podcast with co-host Gizelle Bryant.

Dillard said that she considered Dixon, 44, to be a “big sister” and revealed that she had a major fallout with the Wolf Creek 2 star after she perpetuated the harmful rumor and said she believed it was true.

“At the end of the day, I don’t like that this was someone who I considered a big sister and we have fallen apart. That to me is the loss. And the loss is greater than the vindication for me,” the actress and singer added.

On Oct. 11 infidelity rumors began swirling about Dillard’s husband, Chris Bassett, after infamous YouTube star Tasha K claimed that she had receipts of the businessman’s alleged affair with a mistress by the name of Ayanna Williams. Tasha — real name LaTasha Kebe — alleged that Williams had been seeing Bassett for close to six months and that she had obtained “paperwork” from Williams of a recent abortion that Bassett allegedly signed.

Later, Williams vehemently denied the rumor, stating that it was all a “lie.”

“I LIED. I NEVER MET CHRIS BASSETT. I NEVER TALKED TO HIM. I MADE THE WHOLE THING UP. I’M SORRY THAT MY ACTIONS HURT PEOPLE,” she penned via an Instagram Story.

Candiace Blasted The G.E.B.s For Spreading The Affair Rumor, Now Says She’s Particularly Disappointed In Robyn

Prior to that, the “Green Eyed Bandits” Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon said on an October episode of Reasonably Shady, that they believed the cheating allegations.

“People are probably going to try to say, ‘Oh, we need more proof, we need more proof, we need more proof,’” Dixon told listeners. “I’ve seen enough to kind of know that something was done that wasn’t supposed to happen.’”

The RHOP veteran added, “I mean, these guys are so stupid. Like, why do they even entertain these women? And when I say ‘guys,’ I’m speaking from my own [experience] as well. Why do they entertain these thirsty women who are fans?”

Dillard caught wind of the shady podcast and clapped back at her former friend and Bryant.

She also doubled down on her shade in an interview with BOSSIP.

“I was hurt by Robyn,” Candiace told BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada. “[But] I expect nothing less from neck rolls [Gizelle]. It’s interesting because I really didn’t have to say anything at all because it’s such an egregiously irresponsible stance to take.”

She continued,

“I don’t know if we’re just dealing with people that are single income households, ‘We gotta really do what we can to make money, so hey, let’s go behind the paywall and say crazy things to make money!’ I’m calling it the Two Broke Girls podcast, because what are we doing? What are we doing?”

On Thursday, Candiace told Virtual Reali-Tea, that she was particularly upset with Dixon because she supported her throughout her cheating scandal with her husband Juan Dixon.

On Season 7 and Season 8 of RHOP, Juan was in the hot seat over allegations that he paid for a Canadian woman’s hotel. The rumor sparked in early January after the anonymous woman claimed to be dating the former athlete. The alleged mistress sent receipts of her rumored romance with the Washington Wizards alum to Bravo reality TV commentator Georgio Takounakis.

Dixon stood by her husband throughout the messy ordeal and insisted that he did not creep with the mysterious Canadian woman.

“They’re just eating it up, stuffing it up with a biscuit, which was also hurtful from coming from Robin,” Dillard said on the Reality Tea. “She seemed to really take pleasure in these rumors when we were all just gasping about the Canadian woman. I don’t know what’s going on in her mind.”

Yikes!

Do you think Robyn owes Candiace an apology? Tell us in the comments section.