Candiace Dillard is recapping what happened when two #RHOP friends of the show got into a vicious viral brawl. “This is what I will say; self-defense all the way, all day,” said the Bravolebrity about being prepared to defend herself from a “monster.”
The Real Housewife of Potomac was a recent guest on Nashville’s Streetz 99.3 and was asked about a headline-making fight between Deborah Williams and Keaiana Stewart.
As previously reported both ladies, who are not full-time cast members, were seen tussling after Williams threw a drink on Dillard and allegedly hit Stewart in the forehead with a glass.
According to Candiace, who was seen picking up a bottle before Stewart leaped into action and threw a flurry of punches at Williams, she was ready to protect herself from a “monster” [Williams] whom she previously likened to a Sesame Street character.
“A drink was thrown at my back and I see this monster coming at me,” said Candiace to hosts So Brookyln and Malaysia Rose. “There was no security around. She strategically waited for security and production to back away. I’m going to defend myself.”
“And I will pick up whatever is in arm’s reach if I feel like I am in some sort of danger,” she added. “And I didn’t know what she was going to do. You can’t rationalize crazy or unhinged.”
“I don’t fight but I also don’t run—you’re also not going to physically attack me and I not defend myself.”
In addition to commenting on the fight, Dillard also weighed in on the show’s forthcoming eighth season which was apparently especially challenging for her.
Hit the flip for that.
While chatting with entertainment reporter Nick Gallo of The Guy You Know, Candiace said that season eight was her “hardest season” yet, even noting that it was more difficult than season five when the Monique Samuels winery fight happened.
“Season 8 is different,” said Candiace. “There’s a clear divide this season that I think we’ve not experienced before.”
I saw a lot of different sides of people this season, people surprised me in the worst way. You think you know folk and in a moment of desperation what the saints and the ain’ts will do to save themselves is interesting. It was probably my hardest season, I would take the perils of season 5 over this season,” she added.
OOP!
Will YOU be watching #RHOP season 8?
Watch Candiace speak on it below.
