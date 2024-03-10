Bossip Video

Draya Michele, fresh off the heels of announcing her pregnancy with 22-year-old NBA star Jalen Green, has something to say.

The reality TV star and Mint Swim entrepreneur responded the way any 39-year-old professional bad b***h would: by sharing a post to her Instagram stories, of course!

“Get comfortable being misunderstood. Only a fraction of people will be able to truly grasp your essence. You are not on anyone else’s timeline of comprehension. Also, it’s none of your business how others choose to perceive you. Most High sees you clearly – let that be enough.”

Girl, ok.

The post comes after Draya spent most of International Women’s Day being called everything but a child of God.

The 17-year age difference between Green and Draya has been the topic of conversation since her announcement. Add that to the fact that the model’s son is the same age as the baller — who signed a $40.8 million Adidas deal in 2021 — and let the dragging commence.

To be fair, Draya has never confirmed Green to be the father of her child. However, Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma took it upon himself to let people know the deets.

Men continue to wear the crown of being as messy as humanly possible. Meanwhile, Green has had nothing to say on the topic, and Draya decided to turn the comments off on her original post.

That was probably for the best, as few have had anything kind to say about the model since she shared the news. She and the young basketball star were initially rumored to be an item after they were spotted together last year. Draya is already a mother to two sons: Kniko, 21 and Jru, 7.