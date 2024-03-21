Bossip Video

Monica is addressing the rumors that she’s going on tour with Brandy and she’s going Goonica on Ray J for speaking on it.

The tour speculation picked up steam after Ray J advocated for a joint tour between the music legends. While many fans were excited by the prospect of a joint tour, Monica wasn’t pleased with the way it was brought to the public eye, telling Ray J he should have spoken with her privately instead.

She took to Instagram to address the rumors, specifically telling the Love & Hip Hop star that she’s “kindly asking you to stop speaking on me in public!”

“A private conversation would be both necessary and respectful,” Monica continued in her caption. “Brandy is a LEGEND! She’s one of one with an extensive catalog that I deeply respect and a voice sent from heaven!”

The “So Gone” singer went on to say that she wants this conversation “to remain positive and beautiful,” also insisting that neither her nor Brandy should open on the tour, instead giving that opportunity to someone else while she and Brandy co-headline.

“I’ve been repeatedly contacted about interviews where my name and tour possibilities are being discussed,” her caption continued. “I’ve not received any contracts or calls about said tour.”

This response from Monica comes after her livestream on Instagram last week, where Ray jumped in the comments to make his request for a joint tour public.

“BRANDY/MONICA TOUR – PLEASE LETS MAKE HISTORY, ONE RUN FOR THE FANS. 100M plus for you both,” he wrote at the time.

He also spoke about wanting the “The Boy Is Mine” collaborators to tour together during a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, telling Charlamagne Tha God, “That’s all I want.” He went on to say he’s been yearning for this since the pair did their Verzuz battle in 2020, going on to say that Monica would be the one to open, clearly striking a nerve.

Monica also followed up in TheShadeRoom’s comment with a longer response to Ray and media outlets fueling rumors of a possible tour.

“I get it, I will forever be the “bad guy” in this situation and no one will EVER pay attention or read/listen to understand !!! I have no issues with anyone but it’s not real unless there’s a deal!!! There’s no 100 mill. No contract.” “We both deserve the respect of real business being done,” she added referencing herself and Brandy.

You can Ray J’s his full comments on The Breakfast Club down below: