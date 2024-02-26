Almost exactly a year after Ray J called off his divorce from Princess Love, the couple is announcing that they’re breaking up again.
Fans followed the rocky relationship across multiple Love & Hip-Hop series for more than a decade. The couple aired their wedding, growing family and even their dirty laundry. Now, Princess, 39, is requesting privacy as the on-again, off-again marriage comes to an end.
After nine years of marriage, the couple came to the “difficult realization” that it was time for them to “part ways.” The professional poker player took to Instagram on Monday to announce the news of her split from Ray J.
“Dear Friends and Family,
“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of our decision to divorce. After much reflection, discussion and counseling, we have come to the difficult realization that our paths have diverged, and it is in the best interest of both of us to part ways.
“We want to reassure you that this decision was made thoughtfully and with mutual respect and consideration for each other’s well-being. While our relationship as spouses may be coming to an end, we remain committed to co-parenting our children and maintaining a positive and supportive family dynamic,” the statement said, speaking for both Ray J and Princess.”
Ray J, 43, and Princess tied the knot in 2016. They share two children, daughter Melody Love, 5, and son Epik Ray, 4.
“We ask for your understanding, support, and respect for our privacy during this challenging time. We are grateful for the love and friendship we have received from each of you throughout our marriage, and we hope to continue nurturing those friendships in the future.”
“Though this chapter of our lives may be closing, we look forward to embracing the opportunities for growth, healing, and new beginnings that lie ahead,” the announcement continued.
They thanked loved ones for supporting them through navigating this transition “with grace and resilience.”
It looks like Ray J is already on a social media hiatus, with his Instagram account completely scrubbed.
Check out a recap of Ray J and Princess Love’s on-again, off-again marriage after the flip!
Ray J And Princess Love Filed For Divorce 3 Times Before
After three times of fighting their way back from the brink of divorce, fans are questioning whether this is the real deal.
AGAIN!?!? Princess and Ray J are announcing their divorce AGAIN? I’m so sick of them 😂😂 #LHHMIA #LHHH pic.twitter.com/XnO7tE3E4O
— The DisCountess (@Discountess_) February 26, 2024
Princess and Ray J announces their divorce every 6-12 business months pic.twitter.com/Jz5B6LRvQQ
— No Chloe Bailey Slander Formed, Shall Prosper (@Impermanent_D6) February 26, 2024
The skepticism is understandable after three false alarms. Princess first filed for divorce in May 2020, just a few months after giving birth to their second child. Two months later, Princess dismissed the divorce filing.
In September of the same year, Ray J got his lick back by filing for divorce and requesting joint custody. Once again, the “Wait A Minute” singer called off the divorce in March 2021.
The matrimony make-up didn’t last long. After Ray J was hospitalized with pneumonia in October 2021, he ran back to the courthouse with divorce papers. The couple failed to reach a settlement.
After contentious conflict about men sliding in Princess’ DMs and Ray J’s devious declarations that “strippers and prostitutes don’t count,” they decided to make it work again.
At the 2023 BET Awards, Ray J announced that “Love wins,” telling Princess he’s “never going to let [her] go.”
“I mean love is hard. It’s never easy but it always works out,” Love shared. “And that’s what it’s supposed to be, right?” she told Entertainment Tonight.
He explained they made it work through “us just becoming best friends and doing things that she loves to do that I love to do and just hanging in there.”
Continue Slideshow
-
Checks Over Stripes? Kanye West Spotted In Nike At Milan Fashion Week
-
Texas Hold 'Em: 6 Times Beyoncé Reminded Us She's A Country Queen
-
Bad & Boujee: Our Hollywood Faves Dripped Decadently For The Academy Museum Gala
-
Balenci Bardi: Cardi B Makes Her Debut On The Catwalk For Balenciaga Fall '24 Show
-
Destiny's Child Reunites & Celebs 'Alien Superstar' Slay At Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Film World Premiere
-
So Stunning: Keke Palmer, Janelle Monáe, Tamar Braxton, Coco Jones, & More Attend 2023 BET Soul Train Awards
-
Fashion Icon Honoree Serena Williams Takes Center Stage At The 2023 CFDA Awards
-
'Fashion Killa' Writer Sowmya Krishnamurthy Talks Lil Kim's Style Influence And The KanYe Interview That Did Not Happen
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.