Almost exactly a year after Ray J called off his divorce from Princess Love, the couple is announcing that they’re breaking up again.

Fans followed the rocky relationship across multiple Love & Hip-Hop series for more than a decade. The couple aired their wedding, growing family and even their dirty laundry. Now, Princess, 39, is requesting privacy as the on-again, off-again marriage comes to an end.

After nine years of marriage, the couple came to the “difficult realization” that it was time for them to “part ways.” The professional poker player took to Instagram on Monday to announce the news of her split from Ray J.

“Dear Friends and Family, “It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of our decision to divorce. After much reflection, discussion and counseling, we have come to the difficult realization that our paths have diverged, and it is in the best interest of both of us to part ways. “We want to reassure you that this decision was made thoughtfully and with mutual respect and consideration for each other’s well-being. While our relationship as spouses may be coming to an end, we remain committed to co-parenting our children and maintaining a positive and supportive family dynamic,” the statement said, speaking for both Ray J and Princess.”

Ray J, 43, and Princess tied the knot in 2016. They share two children, daughter Melody Love, 5, and son Epik Ray, 4.

“We ask for your understanding, support, and respect for our privacy during this challenging time. We are grateful for the love and friendship we have received from each of you throughout our marriage, and we hope to continue nurturing those friendships in the future.” “Though this chapter of our lives may be closing, we look forward to embracing the opportunities for growth, healing, and new beginnings that lie ahead,” the announcement continued.

They thanked loved ones for supporting them through navigating this transition “with grace and resilience.”

It looks like Ray J is already on a social media hiatus, with his Instagram account completely scrubbed.

