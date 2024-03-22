Bossip Video

As Kanye West continues to dress his wife, Bianca Censori, in outrageous ensembles, new reports claim there’s a method to his madness.

The rapper is allegedly dressing Censori in revealing outfits in an effort to take revenge on his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

According to reports from The Sun, there’s a bigger reason Bianca is constantly so scantily clad, as Ye supposedly wants to take on his ex and launch his own brand. He’s reportedly using his wife to model these unorthodox ensembles as a “test” for his upcoming business venture.

“Kanye is seething about how successful SKIMS is – he wants to take Kim on with his own brand, but wants it to be riskier, sexier and make more money than SKIMS,” an insider told The Sun. “He’s putting Bianca in these outfits as a sort of test – she’s his muse and will model the line, he thinks she can showcase his brand and it’ll sell out.” The source continued, ‘That’s why he’s parading her around in these outfits to take revenge on Kim.”

This report of a bigger motive comes as Censori’s father, Leo, has demanded that the couple fly out to Australia to meet with him.

According to reports from Daily Mail, just last month, Bianca’s dad said he wanted to confront Ye over concerns he is not only tearing his daughter away from her family, but turning her into a “trashy commodity” with her risqué outfits.

Sources close to Leo allege that his architect daughter is “hesitant” to meet with him amid all of the controversy surrounding her outfits.

“Kanye has been invited to go to Australia and Bianca is hesitant to allow this to happen because she knows how her father will react,” a source told the outlet. “Her dad still plans to have a sit down with Kanye, and Leo will not be intimidated by Kanye’s power or control. No one is expecting this to be all rainbows and family portraits.”

There have been similar concerns from Censori’s family and friends in the past, with some reports claiming Kanye had even banned his wife from using social media for her own “protection.” But, despite all of the reports of hysterical family and friends, it doesn’t seems like Ye and Bianca’s fashion shows are stopping any time soon.