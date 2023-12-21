Bossip Video

Big Sean finally addresses the leaked Kendrick Lamar diss that surfaced online earlier this year and claims it wasn’t a diss at all.

One brother who avoids all the drama and minds his business is Detroit’s favorite son, Big Sean. Even when Kanye West slandered his name all over his Drink Champs Interview Sean took the high road. Additionally, he did so while allegedly being owed $6 Million from Ye. For some time fans have tried to push the narrative of a beef brewing between him and Kendrick Lamar.

There was never any concrete evidence until a leaked track surfaced online from Kendrick.

“Big Sean keep sneak dissin,’ I let it slide/ I think his false confidence got him inspired/ I can’t make them respect you, baby, it’s not my job/ You finally famous for who you date, not how you rhyme (boy).” He said in the leaked verse for “ELEMENT”. “Cute-a** raps, get your puberty up/ Then make you a classic album before you come at us/ Drake and Meek Mill beef might got you gassed up/ But I’m a whole ‘nother beast, I really f**k you up.”





According to TMZ, Sean claims things are kosher between him and Kendrick and if they weren’t it wouldn’t be a secret.

“Ain’t no diss,” he responded, as he shrugged off the question before being asked if he was still cool with Kendrick. “Of course. If it was a diss, it would have been a diss,” Sean proclaimed before throwing out a humble warning: “If it was a diss, it would have been another diss.”

While we hear Sean claiming it’s all good, we know something triggered Kendrick to put that verse on wax even if he didn’t use it. It’s been a while since hip-hop had a good beef with rappers who can really rap, but looks like we will have to keep waiting. If you’re looking for strictly raps Big Sean revealed he has an album coming soon and the word “rizz” will not be in the lyrics.

You can watch his brief interview with TMZ below.