Bossip Video

Comedian Marlon Wayans is not feeling the funny from the mother of his one-year-old daughter.

The White Chicks actor confirmed fathering the child amid news that Brittany Moreland, the girl’s mother, was seeking additional financial support.

The gag is, she’s already receiving $18,000 per month. The “entitled” alleged cash grab brought some strong words out of Wayans, who shared his feelings via The Shade Room.

The father of three feels the ask is egregious and that his baby mama is being a menace.

“It’s the classic case of a good, loving, responsible father shelling out over $18k per month for a one-year-old, and an entitled woman decides she wants more. My mama and dem would’ve lost their minds for $2k.”

Ahh, the classic “my mama struggled on $5 and you should too!” Wayans had more to say about Moreland’s request.

“All these women having to drag men to court who pay NOTHING towards their children. And here, a woman gets a doctor’s salary and says it isn’t enough? I’ve had two children before this. I’ve never had this problem. I’m a good man with a good heart and strong sense of responsibility, but I refuse to be used and discredited.”

Of course, the internet had to get in on the jokes, but Keenan and Damon‘s little brother wanted to remain “private” without all the fanfare of a public discourse.

“The baby isn’t a secret. The mama has been posted. But I chose to keep the baby’s private life private. Ain’t nobody’s business. Social media is toxic and dangerous, and I’d like to keep her peace.”

Wayans also revealed that he has not petitioned the court to lower the monthly payment amount.