In an anti-Black blast from the past, Maryland’s Rep. David Trone says using a racist slur during a budget hearing was a mistake.

In a culture where every word draws scrutiny, Rep. David Trone’s use of Civil Rights-era colloquialism leaves many questioning who and what he really represents. Trone, in discussing corporate tax rates, shockingly used the term “jigaboo” instead of “bugaboo.” 

Though he apologizes in a written statement later, according to the Washington Post, the damage has already been done. During the hearing, he states, “This Republican (inserts racial slur), ..they have not a clue what they are talking about.” Clearly, neither does Trone. Even as a supposed slip of the tongue, why was it ever on the tip of his tongue?

Watch the moment from the meeting below.

The Weight of Words: Understanding “Jigaboo”

Now, what, in fact, IS he talking about? The term “jigaboo” is a racial slur entrenched in a history of degradation towards African Americans. This derogatory term’s roots trace back to the 19th to early 20th centuries in the United States. 

Using the antiquated slur speaks volumes, even if it’s unintentional.

Such language serves as a stark reminder of America’s fraught racial history and the need for ongoing vigilance against bigotry and serves as a painful reminder of America’s dark legacy of racial discrimination. 

In 2024, for such language to be casually used by an elected official is not just disappointing, it’s unacceptable.

Who is David Trone?

Rep. David Trone holds a Latino roundtable

According to his campaign site, David Trone‘s journey from Total Wine & More co-founder to Congress has been marked by his advocacy for progressive policies, from environmental protection to criminal justice reform. 

However, his recent blunder casts a shadow over his political career. It rightfully raises questions about the sincerity and depth of his commitment to the communities he claims to represent.

Democratic Dynamics: The Party and The People

The Democratic Party, historically the popular choice for Black Americans, finds itself at a pivotal moment. As officials try to appeal to a broad voter base, respecting and representing your people remains the elusive bare minimum.

According to the Pew Research Center and World Population Review, the party’s demographics are evolving. Black, Hispanic, and younger voters drive Democratic success. And these demographics often feel the party’s failures first. Unfortunately, plenty of politicians under the blue banner show their true colors will run during those communities’ times of need or won’t mix with others at all.

Missteps like Trone’s alienate essential supporters, especially when figures like Angela Alsobrooks, potentially the state’s first Black U.S. Senator, are in the running. 

This underscores the need for representatives who truly serve their constituents’ best interests.

The Impact of Ignorance

Trone’s use of a racial slur is more than a mistake. It’s a glaring reflection of the systemic racism that persists within our society and political system. 

Such incidents alienate voters and, even worse, invoke devastating disenfranchisement. They reveal a profound ignorance and insensitivity that has no place in our political discourse. If this is the professed champion for diversity and inclusivity, conservatives dedicated to dismantling them can take a break. 

A Moment of Reflection

As we navigate these turbulent political waters, saying the quiet racist part out loud demonstrates how much we fall short of meaningful progress. For the Democratic Party, the promises and apologies don’t mean much.

It’s time for demonstrated respect for all communities, a commitment to systematic change, and fostering a society where such egregious slips of the tongue are unthinkable.

In this moment of disappointment and disapproval, it remains as urgent as ever to hold our leaders accountable. 

