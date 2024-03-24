In an anti-Black blast from the past, Maryland’s Rep. David Trone says using a racist slur during a budget hearing was a mistake.

In a culture where every word draws scrutiny, Rep. David Trone’s use of Civil Rights-era colloquialism leaves many questioning who and what he really represents. Trone, in discussing corporate tax rates, shockingly used the term “jigaboo” instead of “bugaboo.”

David Trone, IKYFL saying you just learned the meaning of j*gaboo at your big age…be fkn for real! The way he has been portraying himself as racial justice warrior savior of the BlaCckKsssszzz….that doesn't square with not knowing the term. As a millennial Black girl who has… https://t.co/aY8SNcdIaO pic.twitter.com/EbWyxuQC8o — Reecie @BlackWomenViews (@ReecieColbert) March 22, 2024

Though he apologizes in a written statement later, according to the Washington Post, the damage has already been done. During the hearing, he states, “This Republican (inserts racial slur), ..they have not a clue what they are talking about.” Clearly, neither does Trone. Even as a supposed slip of the tongue, why was it ever on the tip of his tongue?

Watch the moment from the meeting below.

The Weight of Words: Understanding “Jigaboo”

Now, what, in fact, IS he talking about? The term “jigaboo” is a racial slur entrenched in a history of degradation towards African Americans. This derogatory term’s roots trace back to the 19th to early 20th centuries in the United States.

Using the antiquated slur speaks volumes, even if it’s unintentional.

Rep. David Trone needs to explain why TF he used the word j*ggaboo in a budget hearing today. I watched his comments in context, and using that word was totally bizarre. No, it wasn't racial, but because that's not the kind of word that should even be in your head to slip out,… pic.twitter.com/9jm3iYxksN — Reecie @BlackWomenViews (@ReecieColbert) March 22, 2024

Such language serves as a stark reminder of America’s fraught racial history and the need for ongoing vigilance against bigotry and serves as a painful reminder of America’s dark legacy of racial discrimination.

In 2024, for such language to be casually used by an elected official is not just disappointing, it’s unacceptable.

