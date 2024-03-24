In an anti-Black blast from the past, Maryland’s Rep. David Trone says using a racist slur during a budget hearing was a mistake.
In a culture where every word draws scrutiny, Rep. David Trone’s use of Civil Rights-era colloquialism leaves many questioning who and what he really represents. Trone, in discussing corporate tax rates, shockingly used the term “jigaboo” instead of “bugaboo.”
David Trone, IKYFL saying you just learned the meaning of j*gaboo at your big age…be fkn for real! The way he has been portraying himself as racial justice warrior savior of the BlaCckKsssszzz….that doesn't square with not knowing the term. As a millennial Black girl who has… https://t.co/aY8SNcdIaO pic.twitter.com/EbWyxuQC8o
— Reecie @BlackWomenViews (@ReecieColbert) March 22, 2024
Though he apologizes in a written statement later, according to the Washington Post, the damage has already been done. During the hearing, he states, “This Republican (inserts racial slur), ..they have not a clue what they are talking about.” Clearly, neither does Trone. Even as a supposed slip of the tongue, why was it ever on the tip of his tongue?
Watch the moment from the meeting below.
The Weight of Words: Understanding “Jigaboo”
Now, what, in fact, IS he talking about? The term “jigaboo” is a racial slur entrenched in a history of degradation towards African Americans. This derogatory term’s roots trace back to the 19th to early 20th centuries in the United States.
Using the antiquated slur speaks volumes, even if it’s unintentional.
Rep. David Trone needs to explain why TF he used the word j*ggaboo in a budget hearing today. I watched his comments in context, and using that word was totally bizarre. No, it wasn't racial, but because that's not the kind of word that should even be in your head to slip out,… pic.twitter.com/9jm3iYxksN
— Reecie @BlackWomenViews (@ReecieColbert) March 22, 2024
Such language serves as a stark reminder of America’s fraught racial history and the need for ongoing vigilance against bigotry and serves as a painful reminder of America’s dark legacy of racial discrimination.
In 2024, for such language to be casually used by an elected official is not just disappointing, it’s unacceptable.
Check out what David Tron was up to pre-“jigaboo” and the impact of this kind of ignorance after the flip.
Who is David Trone?
According to his campaign site, David Trone‘s journey from Total Wine & More co-founder to Congress has been marked by his advocacy for progressive policies, from environmental protection to criminal justice reform.
However, his recent blunder casts a shadow over his political career. It rightfully raises questions about the sincerity and depth of his commitment to the communities he claims to represent.
PG County looking at David Trone after he dropped that J-BOO in Congress yesterday. pic.twitter.com/B2WRbCK7lJ
— ൩ﺃ८ɧลᕦ⎝ ⵙ⎝ﺃ🜄ᕦГ (@MrOliv3r) March 22, 2024
Democratic Dynamics: The Party and The People
The Democratic Party, historically the popular choice for Black Americans, finds itself at a pivotal moment. As officials try to appeal to a broad voter base, respecting and representing your people remains the elusive bare minimum.
According to the Pew Research Center and World Population Review, the party’s demographics are evolving. Black, Hispanic, and younger voters drive Democratic success. And these demographics often feel the party’s failures first. Unfortunately, plenty of politicians under the blue banner show their true colors will run during those communities’ times of need or won’t mix with others at all.
Missteps like Trone’s alienate essential supporters, especially when figures like Angela Alsobrooks, potentially the state’s first Black U.S. Senator, are in the running.
So David Trone was too tired to talk to Black voters in Baltimore 59 days before the primary election. Got it! https://t.co/Z5ujkdj6Ny pic.twitter.com/PBidq9wlZL
— Candidly Tiff (@tify330) March 17, 2024
This underscores the need for representatives who truly serve their constituents’ best interests.
The Impact of Ignorance
Trone’s use of a racial slur is more than a mistake. It’s a glaring reflection of the systemic racism that persists within our society and political system.
Such incidents alienate voters and, even worse, invoke devastating disenfranchisement. They reveal a profound ignorance and insensitivity that has no place in our political discourse. If this is the professed champion for diversity and inclusivity, conservatives dedicated to dismantling them can take a break.
David Trone portrays himself as a criminal justice reformer attacking his opponent’s record as a prosecutor. He says the issue is personal.
Trone’s run-ins with the law are purely as a white collar offender for violating state antimonopoly laws https://t.co/FHEreBLp26
— Luke Goldstein (@lukewgoldstein) March 22, 2024
A Moment of Reflection
As we navigate these turbulent political waters, saying the
quiet racist part out loud demonstrates how much we fall short of meaningful progress. For the Democratic Party, the promises and apologies don’t mean much.
It’s time for demonstrated respect for all communities, a commitment to systematic change, and fostering a society where such egregious slips of the tongue are unthinkable.
In this moment of disappointment and disapproval, it remains as urgent as ever to hold our leaders accountable.
Continue Slideshow
-
'Palm Royale' Exclusive: Amber Chardae Robinson On Playing Black Feminist In Series Set In 1969, 'Not Much Has Changed For Women'
-
Who Looked More Bangin'? The Best Dressed Looks From The 2024 NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet
-
Megan Thee Stallion Presents At Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, Stuns In Skintight Leather 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure' Look
-
Checks Over Stripes? Kanye West Spotted In Nike At Milan Fashion Week
-
Texas Hold 'Em: 6 Times Beyoncé Reminded Us She's A Country Queen
-
Bad & Boujee: Our Hollywood Faves Dripped Decadently For The Academy Museum Gala
-
Balenci Bardi: Cardi B Makes Her Debut On The Catwalk For Balenciaga Fall '24 Show
-
Destiny's Child Reunites & Celebs 'Alien Superstar' Slay At Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Film World Premiere
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.