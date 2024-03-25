Bossip Video

After Kendrick Lamar set the world ablaze by dissing Drake on Future and Metro Boomin’s track, the 6 God seemingly shook it off during a concert.

Over the weekend Kendrick Lamar’s verse on “Like That” was the topic of most discussions on social media. The unexpected feature on Metro Boomin and Future’s joint album We Don’t Trust You finally brought Hip-Hop beef to the forefront. The track was a free-for-all gang up against Drake with Kendrick even sending shots to J. Cole as well.

It’s safe to say that Kendrick wasn’t too pleased with the duo’s track First Person Shooter” so he addressed them both on “Like That.”

Now it’s Drake’s turn and he seemingly responded to the diss during his concert on March 24 in Sunrise, Florida. According to Drizzy, there isn’t a “n***a on this earth that could ever f***k with him.”

“A lot of people ask me how I’m feeling. Imma let you know how I’m feeling and listen.. the way I’m feeling is the same way I want you to walk out of here feeling tonight, about ya f*cking self.” Drizzy told the crowd per a clip shared on social media. “Cause you know how I’m feeling… I got my f**king head up high, my back straight, I’m ten f**king toes down in Florida or anywhere else I go and and I know that no matter what its not a n**a on this earth that could ever f**k with me in my life and thats how I want you to walk out of here tonight.”

Some people believe that Drake was addressing the diss…

while others think the Canadian rapper was just giving fans some motivation.

What do YOU think?

