It looks like Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. won’t be making their relationship public any time soon.

The reality star and the NFL wide receiver have reportedly called off their relationship–all before telling the world about it.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, their time together is “understood to be over,” which comes about a year after they were first romantically linked. The 43-year-old first started dating the football player, 31, last spring.

It was a while before the pair were ever spotted in public, quietly making their way to Las Vegas together for the Super Bowl in February. Though it seemed like the stars were finally getting close to announcing their relationship, the couple haven’t been seen together since March 10, when they made a joint appearance in Los Angeles at the the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

The end of their short-lived romance comes even more of a surprise as Life & Style magazine just reported that Kim “liked the idea” of having a fifth baby with Odell because “he has such great genetics.”

Their split also comes after Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, revealed that the SKIMS founder would not be getting married again anytime soon.

Amid her romance with the former Baltimore Ravens star, the famous momager revealed that her daughter does not have any plans to get married for a fourth time. According to reports from PEOPLE, Jenner said that there will not be any weddings in her family soon as she and Kim “have no marriage plans…yet.”