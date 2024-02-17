Super Bowl MVP Usher celebrated the release of his long-awaited new album Coming Home at a lavish love day soirée that brought out T.I., Nelly, Ashanti, Ludacris, Killer Mike, L.A. Reid, Chaka Zulu, Big Tigger, and more to Red Martini in Atlanta.
The exclusive affair (powered by Rémy Martin) treated guests to elevated vibes, curated themed cocktails, and classic sounds provided by Bryan-Michael Cox during a legendary night in the A.
Just days after shattering Super Bowl viewing records, the undisputed King of R&B made his grand entrance through a starry-eyed crowd before vibing to the music and pouring drinks in his VIP section.
With a booming global brand and chart-topping new album, the booked and busy newlywed continues to make power moves ahead of his highly anticipated ‘Past, Present & Future’ Tour this Fall.
Produced by Live Nation, the 50+ date tour kicks off in Atlanta with SIX shows before making stops in Brooklyn (4 shows), Los Angeles (4 shows), Las Vegas (2 shows), and more before wrapping things up in Houston with 3 shows from Nov. 27-30.
“What can I say…I’m feeling ALL THE [love] ya’ll! Let’s keep this party going, NEW CITIES ADDED to USHER: PAST PRESENT FUTURE & because ain’t nothin’ like them Georgia peaches 🍑… A-TOWN, I’m COMING HOME to kick it all off. Plus, 2 additional dates in Atlanta added!” he wrote on his Instagram page.
To secure your tix, click here, and make sure you tune into a special ‘May I present to U…Into the Groove’ conversation (powered by Rémy Martin and Mega) featuring Ursh & his famous friends. Check out the teaser below:
-
Texas Hold 'Em: 6 Times Beyoncé Reminded Us She's A Country Queen
-
Bad & Boujee: Our Hollywood Faves Dripped Decadently For The Academy Museum Gala
-
Balenci Bardi: Cardi B Makes Her Debut On The Catwalk For Balenciaga Fall '24 Show
-
Destiny's Child Reunites & Celebs 'Alien Superstar' Slay At Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Film World Premiere
-
So Stunning: Keke Palmer, Janelle Monáe, Tamar Braxton, Coco Jones, & More Attend 2023 BET Soul Train Awards
-
Fashion Icon Honoree Serena Williams Takes Center Stage At The 2023 CFDA Awards
-
'Fashion Killa' Writer Sowmya Krishnamurthy Talks Lil Kim's Style Influence And The KanYe Interview That Did Not Happen
-
Who Wins The Jollof Wars? #SavorTheCulture Gets A Taste Of Senegal's OG Recipe From Brooklyn's Café Rue Dix
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.