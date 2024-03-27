Bossip Video

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of 400 Degreez Juvenile released the official video for the title track alongside Mannie Fresh.

When Juvenile released 400 Degreez it instantly became one of the premier albums that put the South on the map. Mannie Fresh went crazy with the production while Juvie added his southern charisma to the tracks and the rest was history. Together they brought the raw New Orleans sound to the world and it would eventually influence the next generation of hip-hop.

This year the album turns 25 , and according to Juvenile’s Instagram he plans to celebrate all year.

In addition to rocking stages all over the United States, Mannie Fresh and Juvenile went back and filmed a video for the title track which was a welcome surprise for fans.

If you were too young to experience Juveline’s album then, now is a better time than ever to do your research.

Hopefully, this inspires other artists to go back into their catalog and shoot videos for songs that deserve more.

You can watch the visual for “400 Degreez” below.