Yung Miami is fighting back against the claims against her in Lil Rod’s updated lawsuit against Diddy.

After initially filing a lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs in February, Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones amended the lawsuit earlier this week, adding 25 pages of new information. According to court documents obtained by XXL, the producer goes into more detail about the Bad Boy founder’s alleged love for “pink cocaine” in his updated complaint.

Diddy would allegedly obtain the combination of ecstasy and cocaine, also known as “tuci,” from his accused drug mule, Brendan Paul. However, Yung Miami was brought into the suit when she was accused of transporting the drug for her then-boyfriend.

“Plaintiff and the Combs Rico Enterprise were rehearsing for ‘Something in the Water festival’ in Virginia. Plaintiff Jones personally witnessed Mr. Combs do a few lines of coke in his dressing room,” the court filing reads. At one point, “Combs wanted tuci but Brendan forgot it,” so the City Girls rapper was allegedly called to transport some on a private jet from Miami.

Lil Rod also claimed in his updated lawsuit that Combs would brag about how he’d pay Yung Miami and other women a “monthly stipend” in exchange for their services as alleged sex workers.

According to new reports from TMZ, however, the story about Yung Miami transporting the drugs for her ex doesn’t check out. Sources familiar with the situation told the outlet that she was actually getting fitted for her Met Gala dress with her team of stylists during the time of Lil Rod’s claims.

Though she’s accused of flying in from her native Miami, the timestamps indicate she was in New York City on April 30, 2023, at the time of Rod’s claims.

Photos obtained by the Shade Room corroborate that story, showing time stamps that prove the City Girl was in New York during Diddy’s Something in the Water performance.

Miami took to X to comment on the lawsuit, first tweeting a vague, “Y’all be going for ANYTHING.”

When one fan replied with a mention of the monthly stipend she supposedly got for being Diddy’s alleged sex worker, she shot it down, calling the information “something the internet made up and y’all ran with it!!!”

“N****s don’t even pay that for child support why tf would a n**** ever pay me 250k for,” she continued. “FOR WHAT??”

While the allegations are from a lawsuit and not “something the internet made up,” Yung Miami insists there’s no truth to the claims.