Bossip Video

Al B. Sure wants his son to know there’s always another place to come back to amid some serious drama in Diddy’s household.

Quincy Brown’s name was the talk of social media this week while fans questioned where he stands as more allegations continue to mount against his stepfather, Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The biological son of Al B. Sure and Kim Porter, Quincy has long been considered one of Combs’ children due to Sure’s tumultuous past relationship with his own biological children and with the late Porter. Despite his association with the Combs family, Brown has yet to speak on any of the happenings in Diddy’s life as of late, so many folks are wondering where he stands.

It’s hard to imagine anyone so closely associated with the Combs family is doing great right now, which seems to be exactly what Quincy’s biological father is thinking. When the Bad Boy founder’s Los Angeles home was raided by federal agents earlier this week, his elder sons, Justin and King Combs, were seen outside the home in handcuffs, as seen in footage from TMZ.

In response to all of the developments this week, Al B. Sure took to social media to let Quincy know he always has somewhere else to go.

“#LettertoMySon,” he began in his caption. “Come Home. TheðŸšªis wide open. You’re safe here son!” The singer went on to sign the post, “I Love you, Popz, Your Biological âœŠðŸ½.”

This isn’t the first time Al B. has seemingly commented on Diddy’s recent downfall.

Just a few days after Combs settled Cassie’s sexual assault lawsuit, the singer posted a message to social media about folks with “grimy ways” who are “secretly part of shenanigans.”

First, he posted an Instagram Story, not saying any names.

“Kind of, almost something like this…I do agree my expectations about you were driven strictly from my optimistic view of you, hoping your grimy ways would dissipate with age or the current state of affairs that will eventually expose that you were on the payroll and secretly part of the shenanigans. Undo the puzzle,” the IG Story read, according to The Root.

Later that day, however, Sure went back onto Instagram to tell all of the people who assumed he was talking about Diddy that he wasn’t the subject of his post, and he was instead talking about someone close to him that he considered family.

“I don’t comment, speak on nor concern myself with court cases, the ensuing results or another man or woman’s business that’s not my own, no matter how closely associated my artistic posts may reflect real life,” his caption read, in part. “As you can imagine, or not if you’ve graciously followed me on this journey from deaths bed back to health I’ve only spent every waking moment focused, diligently healing daily by walking in love and light in abundance minus the shenanigans.”

This time around, though, it’s hard to imagine his post welcoming Quincy back home has to do with anything other than Diddy.