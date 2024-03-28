Bossip Video

There are new accusations against Diddy’s ex-girlfriend, Yung Miami, in an amended lawsuit filed by producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones.

After initially filing a lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs in February, Lil Rod has amended the lawsuit to add 25 pages of information, according to documents obtained by XXL.

In the updated complaint, the producer goes into more detail about the Bad Boy founder’s alleged love for “pink cocaine,” a combination of ecstasy and cocaine that the mogul would allegedly obtain from his accused drug mule, Brendan Paul. Also known as “tuci,” Yung Miami is accused of transporting the drug for her ex-boyfriend.

“Plaintiff and the Combs Rico Enterprise were rehearsing for ‘Something in the Westival in Virginia. Plaintiff Jones personally witnessed Mr. Combs do a few lines of coke in his dressing room,” the court filing reads.

At one point, “Combs wanted tuci but Brendan forgot it,” so Yung Miami was called to transport some on a private jet from Miami.

Those aren’t the only allegations the City Girls rapper is facing, she’s also being accused of being one of Diddy’s sex workers alongside 50 Cent’s ex and the mother of his child, Daphne Joy.

In his amended lawsuit, Lil Rod claimed that Combs would brag about how he’d pay Daphne, Yung Miami, and another woman named Jade Ramey a “monthly stipend” in exchange for their services.

“According to Plaintiff Jones, Defendant Sean Combs bragged about having several women on a monthly stipend,” the suit reads, according to XXL. “According to Plaintiff Jones, the women who received these payments are Caresha Romeka Brownlee, aka ‘Yung Miami,’ Jade Ramey, aka “Jade,” and Daphne Joy Cervantes Narvaez, aka, ‘Daphne Joy’ who were paid a monthly fee to work as Mr. Combs’ sex workers.”

In response to these claims against Yung Miami, her City Girls counterpart JT was brought into the mix by fans wondering if she also uses the “pink cocaine” allegedly transported by her bandmate. She vehemently denied the association, pointing out the fact that she was drug tested nightly following her prison stay.

“First of all I was in the half way house being drug tested EVERY night I went in! I explained this YEARS ago I NEVER did cocaine & never will it actually destroyed my family,” she posted on X. “Y’all get on her making jokes about shit for shits & giggles & don’t know ppl post trauma! Stop playing with me! PLEASE.”

In response to fans questioning her sniffling in an old Instagram Live, JT wrote, “You ever had mucus? Lol yall are something else on these apps.”

50 Cent also responded to the amended lawsuit and the fact that Daphne was mentioned, alluding to her involvement in his latest Instagram caption.