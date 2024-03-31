Bossip Video

Teyana Taylor‘s divorce from Iman Shumpert reportedly took another nasty turn about the ex-baller’s adult sleepovers while their children stay with him.

The estranged spouses’ divorce announcement shocked many. Fans previously considered them ‘couple goals’ throughout their seven-year marriage. Now, Taylor is concerned for her children’s well-being amid divorce proceedings.

On Mar. 26, 2024, Taylor filed a motion against Shumpert regarding their ongoing divorce. According to TMZ, the singer has requested that a child psychologist testify about issues relating to their children.

Taylor discovered a ‘female friend’ was in the presence of their children while staying with Shumpert for his allotted parenting time. She states that this confused their oldest daughter, Junie.

The 33-year-old reportedly doesn’t care who Shumpert talks to romantically. Her attorney stated Taylor is concerned for her children and who they interact with. While enjoying time with his daughters, The Chi actor allegedly had the company of a woman and her daughter. Taylor became privy to this information during a FaceTime call with Junie and Rue because she could hear the woman in the background.

It is unclear if Taylor has met the mystery woman or if she was aware of her relationship with her soon-to-be ex-husband. However, the singer’s attorney said that Junie, the former couple’s oldest daughter, was confused when she saw Shumpert and his “friend” sharing the same bed. The attorney also stated that Shumpert explained it all away by telling his daughters that his “friend” needed to stay with him because her house was “broken.”

Taylor is concerned that Shumpert doesn’t give his full attention to their children while they are with him. According to court documents, he only sees them two weekends a month and a few Fridays here and there. Taylor’s team argues that the father of two has plenty of days without the children to pursue his romantic interests.

Due to Taylor’s worries, she requested a child psychologist review the situation and its possible effects on their daughters. Shumpert showboating women around is not Taylor’s only gripe with him when it comes to their kids.

Teyana Taylor And Iman Shumpert’s Ongoing Divorce Drama & Custody Battle

As previously reported, Taylor does not like that Shumpert allegedly smokes weed during his weekends with Rue and Junie. It was also requested that a financial expert be allowed to testify as Taylor claims over $4 million has been taken from their shared bank accounts.

Despite the “Gonna Love Me” singer’s concern about the children’s well-being, she also wants to minimize the drama. Taylor’s attorney told The Shade Room that she hoped to keep the divorce proceedings out of the public eye. However, Shumpert and his legal team had other plans.

“Teyana did not intend for this situation to be public in hopes to keep the peace, hence why she used their initials when she quietly filed for divorce. Iman filed a motion using their full legal names 11 months after they were able to keep the proceedings away from the public eye,” Taylor’s attorney stated.

When news of their divorce broke, the mother of two was adamant that she wanted to settle the divorce peacefully.