Summer Walker returned to the stage as a first-time festival headliner in March 2024. She revealed she was diagnosed with Bronchitis, but sources close to her say Walker denies medical treatment.

Walker was announced as a headliner for Australia and New Zealand’s R&B and Soul music festival, Souled Out, in 2023. She traveled overseas to begin her leg of the tour. However, just a couple of days into the festival, the singer revealed she was battling Bronchitis.

According to a video obtained by TMZ, Walker stated, “Y’all are out here in the rain, and I appreciate y’all. I love y’all so much. I just want to say, your girl got bronkiki, she got bronchitis. But, we still gone do it tonight. We still gone have fun, right?”

The Session 32 singer did not want to let her fans down, so she opted to push through the illness. TMZ reported sources close to her revealed she began experiencing symptoms of bronchitis a few days prior but chooses to heal in her own way.

Walker denies medical treatment as she does not believe in modern medicine. Allegedly, the mother of three has been utilizing herbs and teas to soothe her symptoms. The songstress is also on vocal rest, only talking when necessary.

It is unclear as to how the singer contracted the illness, but sources told TMZ the stress of mothering her children while traveling and working could have brought on the virus.

We wish Summer Walker a speedy recovery and well wishes for the rest of her tour.