R&B Singer Al B. Sure! hinted at a possible connection between Sean “Diddy” Combs and his puzzling coma incident in 2022. He also shared that he was in the process of rebuilding his relationship with his estranged son, Quincy Brown, at the time.

On March 29, during a speech at the Equal Justice Now Awards in Los Angeles, the “Nite and Day” singer revealed that he was gearing up to release a project about his life and his shocking coma that lasted more than two months in 2022. The 55-year-old never explained the bizarre health scare, but it appears fans will find out about what really happened soon.

“We’re going to be producing the Al B. Sure! life story,” the Grammy-nominated singer said in a clip obtained by TMZ. “So hold onto your britches, and you’ll really understand how I ended up in a coma. You’re really gonna need to call Homeland Security.”

The nod to Homeland Security appeared to be a direct jab at Diddy, whose homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by the federal agency on March 25. A spokesperson from Homeland Security claimed that the raid was connected to a new lawsuit brought forth by multiple plaintiffs in the Southern District of New York, in which the Bad Boy Records CEO was accused of sex trafficking and assault. However, the nature of the search and its objectives remain unclear.

The singer’s bizarre comment came one day after he took to Instagram to reconcile with his “biological” son Quincy Brown, whom Diddy raised throughout childhood. As news of the former Ciroc ambassador’s run-in with Homeland Security flooded the internet, Al B., real name Albert Joseph Brown III, pleaded for his son to “Come Home.”

“The door is wide open. You’re safe here son!” he added. “I Love you. Popz, Your Biological.”

Quincy and his father haven’t been on the best of terms. In 2009, the former penned an open letter criticizing Al B. for his absence during his upbringing and even pondered the significance of establishing a close connection with the songwriter. However, now, it looks like the father-and-son duo may be in the process of rekindling their relationship.

During a chat with TMZ after his Equal Justice Now Awards speech, Al. B revealed that he had been in contact with his 32-year-old son.

“I just spoke to him actually over the phone. He’s actually filming. I’m so proud of him. He’s doing such amazing stuff.”

Additionally, the songwriter said that he would always provide a “safe space” for his son and all of Diddy’s kids amid the rapper’s sex trafficking investigation.

“There’s no good with any of this. I just want to make sure we keep the young people in our prayers. Keep them uplifted. This is a very difficult time.”

When asked if Quincy finally returned home, Al B. replied;

“Quincy is wonderful. Albert is wonderful… I’m a happy grandfather and I’m truly in an amazing place. It’s unfortunate social media got their panties in an uproar for telling my son that I love you. I send him a text like that everyday. Just follow his new platform and you’ll understand why.”







Hmm… this is interesting.