On Monday, the iHeartRadio Music Awards went down and several sizzling stunners scorched the carpet.
The awards were hosted by Ludacris at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater…
and featured special appearances including one by Beyoncé who accepted the 2024 iHeartRadio Innovator Award presented to her by Stevie Wonder.
A press release reports that Bey was honored for “taking creative risks, successfully transforming music, and influencing pop culture.”
Ahead of Bey’s big moment, some of your faves walked the carpet during the ceremony that celebrated the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2023, while also offering a preview of the upcoming hits of 2024.
Seen on the iHeart Radio Music Awards scene was Latto who sizzled in red.
Latto’s look included a corset and matching (itty bitty) mini skirt.
After posing for pics, the rapper who’s headlining Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash, went from scorching the carpet to scorching the stage.
Latto joined TLC on stage for a performance of “Waterfalls” highlighting their CrazySexyCool album which inspired and shaped culture over multiple decades. The icons also treated the crowd to a performance of “No Scrubs.”
Chilli and T-Boz happily posed for pics with Latto and accepted the Landmark Award for their iconic project.
Also seen on the scene was GloRilla.
The Memphian rocked a two-piece set highlighting her tattoos and sinewy stomach…
and she was also spotted cheering for Beyoncé while the superstar accepted her award.
YEA GLO!!! pic.twitter.com/d50adtt7k5
— gucci bucket hat. (@Unapologetic_Z) April 2, 2024
Not to be outdone, Big Glo’s fellow rapper Lola Brooke looked beautiful in a dazzling denim ensemble.
The Best New Hip-Hop Artist nominee looked glam in her floor-length gown…
and just like GloRilla, she reacted to seeing Beyoncé too.
Hit the flip to see who else was seen on the scene at the iHeart Radio Music Awards.
Also spotted during the ceremony was Cher who accepted the the 2024 iHeartRadio Icon Award.
The legend performed alongside Jennifer Hudson before accepting her award…
and she brought her 38-year-old boo Alexander “AE” Edwards as her date.
Also spotted was fellow iHeartRadio winner Ice Spice.
The Bronx rapper won The Best New Hip-Hop Artist award and she sent a special message to her fans.
“I usually don’t know what to say up here but today feels different,” she said. “I just wanna tell all my fans I love you so, so much, you guys are the best fanbase ever.”
Speaking of winners, we’d be remiss not to mention SZA who won BIG with Song of the Year for “Kill Bill”, R&B Artist of the Year, and R&B Album of the Year.
The TDE enchantress attended the awards in a marigold gown and posed backstage with GloRilla.
Congrats, SZA!
Other HeartRadio Music Awards standouts include Doechii…
Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts…
Justine Skye…
and Brent Faiyaz.
Did YOU watch the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards?
In case you missed it, check out the full 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards winners list on the flip.
Song of the Year:
“Kill Bill” – SZA
(New for 2024) Pop Song of the Year:
“Flowers”- Miley Cyrus
(New for 2024) Pop Artist of the Year:
Taylor Swift
Pop Album of the Year:
GUTS- Olivia Rodrigo
Artist of the Year:
Taylor Swift
Duo/Group of the Year:
OneRepublic
Best Collaboration:
“Calm Down”- Rema & Selena Gomez
Best New Artist (Pop):
Jelly Roll
Country Song of the Year:
“Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson
Country Artist of the Year:
Morgan Wallen
Country Album of the Year:
One Thing At A Time- Morgan Wallen
Best New Artist (Country):
Jelly Roll
Hip-Hop Song of the Year:
“All My Life”- Lil Durk ft. J. Cole
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:
Drake
Hip-Hop Album of the Year:
Heroes & Villains- Metro Boomin
Best New Artist (Hip-Hop):
Ice Spice
R&B Song of the Year:
“Snooze”- SZA
R&B Artist of the Year:
SZA
R&B Album of the Year:
SOS- SZA
Best African Music Artist:
Burna Boy
Best New Artist (R&B):
Victoria Monét
Alternative Song of the Year:
“One More Time”- blink-182
Alternative Artist of the Year:
Fall Out Boy
Alternative Album of the Year:
The Record- boygenius
Best New Artist (Alt and Rock):
Noah Kahan
Rock Song of the Year:
“Lost” – Linkin Park
Rock Artist of the Year:
Foo Fighters
Rock Album of the Year:
72 Seasons- Metallica
Dance Song of the Year:
“Strangers” – Kenya Grace
Dance Artist of the Year:
Tiësto
Latin Pop / Urban Song of the Year:
“Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”- Shakira and Bizarrap
Latin Pop / Urban Artist of the Year:
Karol G
Latin Pop/ Urban Album of the Year:
MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO- Karol G
Best New Artist (Latin Pop / Urban):
Young Miko
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
“Ella Baila Sola” – Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:
Peso Pluma
Regional Mexican Album of the Year:
Génesis- Peso Pluma
Best New Artist (Regional Mexican):
Peso Pluma
(New for 2024) K-pop Song of the Year:
“Cupid (Twin Version)”- FIFTY FIFTY
(New for 2024) K-pop Artist of the Year:
Jung Kook
(New for 2024) Best New Artist (K-pop):
NewJeans
K-Pop Album of the Year:
5-Star- Stray Kids
Producer of the Year:
Jack Antonoff
Songwriter of the Year:
Ashley Gorley
Tour of the Year:
Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
Label of the Year:
Republic Records
Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category
“Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version)”- Taylor Swift
Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category
“Seven”- Jung Kook ft. Latto
Best Fan Army presented by Otezla® (apremilast): *Socially Voted Category
BTS Army
Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category
Gracie Abrams
Favorite Tour Photographer: *Socially Voted Category
Joshua Sowter-Halling – Louis Tomlinson
TikTok Bop of the Year: *Socially Voted Category
“Cruel Summer”- Taylor Swift
(New for 2024) Favorite On Screen: *Socially Voted Category
“j-hope IN THE BOX”
Favorite Tour Style: *Socially Voted Category
Taylor Swift
(New for 2024) Favorite Debut Album: *Socially Voted Category
