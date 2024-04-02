On Monday, the iHeartRadio Music Awards went down and several sizzling stunners scorched the carpet.

The awards were hosted by Ludacris at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theater…

and featured special appearances including one by Beyoncé who accepted the 2024 iHeartRadio Innovator Award presented to her by Stevie Wonder.

A press release reports that Bey was honored for “taking creative risks, successfully transforming music, and influencing pop culture.”

Ahead of Bey’s big moment, some of your faves walked the carpet during the ceremony that celebrated the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2023, while also offering a preview of the upcoming hits of 2024.

Seen on the iHeart Radio Music Awards scene was Latto who sizzled in red.

Latto’s look included a corset and matching (itty bitty) mini skirt.

After posing for pics, the rapper who’s headlining Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash, went from scorching the carpet to scorching the stage.

Latto joined TLC on stage for a performance of “Waterfalls” highlighting their CrazySexyCool album which inspired and shaped culture over multiple decades. The icons also treated the crowd to a performance of “No Scrubs.”

Chilli and T-Boz happily posed for pics with Latto and accepted the Landmark Award for their iconic project.

Also seen on the scene was GloRilla.

The Memphian rocked a two-piece set highlighting her tattoos and sinewy stomach…

and she was also spotted cheering for Beyoncé while the superstar accepted her award.

Not to be outdone, Big Glo’s fellow rapper Lola Brooke looked beautiful in a dazzling denim ensemble.

The Best New Hip-Hop Artist nominee looked glam in her floor-length gown…

and just like GloRilla, she reacted to seeing Beyoncé too.

Hit the flip to see who else was seen on the scene at the iHeart Radio Music Awards.