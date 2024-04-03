Bossip Video

LSU royalty Angel Reese announced she’s taking her talents to the WNBA in an exclusive story with Vogue magazine.

“I’ve done everything I wanted to in college,” Reese says: “I’ve won a national championship, I’ve gotten [Southeastern Conference] Player of the Year, I’ve been an All-American. My ultimate goal is to be a pro—and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I’m ready.”

Reese says her inspiration to announce her decision in Vogue was inspired by Serena Williams’s September 2022 retirement editorial with the magazine. After transferring from the University of Maryland to play for Kim Mulkey, Angel delivered historic back-to-back years.

Last year’s title match against Iowa was a breakout moment for Reese that became the highest-viewed women’s college basketball game. Less than 48 hours ago, she broke ESPN’s viewership record in the rematch against Iowa and Caitlin Clark.





For anyone wondering why she’s leaving a year of eligibility on the table and the incredible LSU organization, Reese said she simply wants to get it out of the mud, again.

“I want to start at the bottom again,” Reese says. “I want to be a rookie again and build myself back up; I want to be knocked down and learn and grow at the next level.”

You won’t have to wait long to see Angel Reese at the next level. The WNBA Draft will go down on April 15 and the 2024 will begin on May 14.