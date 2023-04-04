Bossip Video

The game is the game.

A vast majority of the losers complaining about Angel Reese giving Caitlin Clark the blues after LSU dished out a good ol’ fashioned a**-whoopin’ in the NCAA Women’s Championship game have likely never competed for anything valuable in their entire lives. Real competitors and real sports fans know that trash-talking and poppin’ your collar is part of the DNA of high-level sportsmanship. It’s part of what makes us love sports. It really gets the people going.

Today it was announced that Clark has won the John Wooden Award as the best women’s college basketball player in the nation. Thus, she appeared on ESPN’s SportsCenter to talk about everything that has happened since the NCAA tournament began last month and specifically the things that have transpired over the past few days in the aftermath of her team’s loss to Angel Reese, and the LSU Lady Tigers. Clark made it clear that not only does she respect and admire Reese, but that her trash talk is par for the course.

“We’re all competitive. We all show our emotions in a different way. Angel’s a tremendous, tremendous player. I have nothing but respect for her. I love her game, the way she rebounds the ball, scores the ball is absolutely incredible. I’m a big fan of her. Even the whole LSU team, the way they played. I don’t think there should be any criticism for what she did.”

She went on:

“Yeah, I mean, I think men have always had trash talk. That should never be torn down or never be criticized. I believe that’s what makes this game so fun. That’s what draws people to this game … You should be able to play with that emotion. That’s what makes it so fun.”

Church!

Caitlin is bonafide baller and appears to have a superstar personality to go along with it. She’s done nothing wrong and it’s sad that people will use her as an avatar to say disrespectful things about another young woman. Guess winning while Black is too “woke” for some folks.

