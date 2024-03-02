Bossip Video

The weekend is here and BOSSIP has a list of all the amazing and viral content you may have missed during the work week.

Unless you’re chronically online there is no way to keep up with all the amazing content on the internet. Admittedly some of it isn’t amazing but you need to see it to understand what’s being discussed on your timeline. Here at BOSSIP, we decided to provide a solution and a place where you can find all the content you missed during the week. When the weekend comes around you can just pull us up and have a list of what to watch and where.

From sports, television, podcasts, Instagram skits, and everything in between we have it for you below.

BOSSIPs Weekly Content Recap For March 2

Cam Newton’s Addresses His Viral Scuffle On 4th and 1

Last weekend Cam Newton went viral when he was attacked by several men during his C1N foundation’s 7on7 tournament. In the fight, Cam held his own tossing the men like rag dolls showing his arm is still a threat. On his podcast, he finally addressed the fight and we won’t spoil it for you. But it’s worth watching to hear his side and the week he had in the aftermath.

Play

BMF Season 3 Episode 1

BMF season 3 kicked off this weekend and picks up with Meech getting adjusted to life in Atlanta and Terry back home knee-deep in baby momma drama.

Play

Katt Williams on The Joe Rogan Podcast

When Katt Williams obliterated his peers on the Club Shay Shay podcast he also stated other platforms like Joe Rogan won’t allow him to their shows. Joe Rogan quickly responded disputing the claims this week they finally sat down together. If you’re looking for more of what we saw with Shannon Sharpe this isn’t it. The two go deep into conspiracy theories and talk about aliens, Hollywood, and much more. It’s an unexpected yet great convo.

Play

Druski’s Coulda Been House 1: Welcome Home

Druski finally made his Coulda Been House a real thing, taking it from a skit to a full-fledged operation. Needless to say, it’s pure comedy and worth checking out.

Play

DJ Akademiks Addresses His Feud With Meek Mill & Gets Squatted While Live-Streaming.

Meek Mill has been tweeting for 48 hours straight after being in the latest sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy. Instead of denying the information he rambled on and on while blaming DJ Akademiks. While live-streaming explaining the situation Akademiks alleges the police showed up to his house thanks to Meek. In the video you can listen to him explain the entire situation and Meeks tweets.

Play

NFL Combine

THE NFL Combine is underway and you can see some of the future stars putting in work all over social media.

Play

Angel Reese Elite Trash Talk

Angel Reese went viral this week for her elite trash talk. It’s one thing she isn’t letting slide and that’s trash talk from someone with less NIL and fewer Points.