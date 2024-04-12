It’s #BMF Fridays and we’re chatting with a “So Icy” raptress turned tough tomboy on the series.

As previously reported #BMF season 3 continues the story of the inspiring true legends, brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi).

In this week’s episode, viewers met Keeya a.k.a. Slugger who’s a tough-as-nails tomboy who’s a former college athlete immersed in the streets of St. Louis.

Now that Keeya’s no longer on the field, she plays no games and that’s exactly what Meech likes.

According to Saweetie, who plays the character, while it looks like she went through a dramatic transformation to play Keeya, the athlete’s aesthetic wasn’t far-fetched.

“Tomboy is like my first essence of fashion,” Saweetie told BOSSIP. “I grew up being a tomboy so it it was second nature to me ando one thing that was that was a little funny was when i got to set they were like, ‘Take off the lashes take off the nails!’I’m like okay, we really got to get into character.”

Saweetie went on to say that her process of sitting in the makeup chair was super short despite her having to scale back her usual look of trendy nails and extensive eyelashes.

“I feel like the transformation was just pulling it back,” said Saweetie. “Glam literally took 20 minutes.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Saweetie revealed to BOSSIP that she learned about BMF’s true story through her father.

“I learned a lot from my dad,” said the “My Type” rapper. “I feel like they were such a huge part of culture that if your parents were in their 20s or 30s around that time, they knew a lot about the news that was circulating. So I learned a lot through him, through the internet, through previous documentaries. And I always love when good stories get turned into like a series because it’s not like a documentary. We actually get to see them play their roles,” she added. “So I definitely binge watched the first two seasons and I’m currently watching season three.”

Are YOU watching Saweetie on BMF?

Check out our exclusive!

BMF season 3 airs on Fridays at midnight on the STARZ app. On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 8:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and 9:00 PM ET in Canada.

Play

This season of “BMF” continues the story of the inspiring true legends, brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi), who founded one of the most influential crime families in the country, the Black Mafia Family. We parachute into the early ’90s in season three, with Meech moving to Atlanta, hoping to grow the BMF empire in the south and rise to the top of the Atlanta drug scene. At the same time, Terry remains in the “D,” handling business there, not yet aware of all the dangers lurking around the corner. Charles Flenory (Russell Hornsby) and Lucille Flenory’s (Michole Briana White) marriage remains on the rocks, and Detective Bryant (Steve Harris), on probation from work, and Detective Jin (Kelly Hu) find themselves on opposite sides.

“BMF” is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” through his G-Unit Film and Television production company (Executive Producer of the “Power” Universe, “For Life,” and Hip Hop Homicides), alongside creator, executive producer, and Detroit native Randy Huggins (“Star,” “Rebel,” “Power”) with showrunner and executive producer Heather Zuhlke (“Power,” “Southland.”) Anthony Wilson and Anne Clements also serve as executive producers on the series. “BMF” is produced through Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television production company in association with Lionsgate Television for STARZ.