Cardi B and Ice Spice might’ve just had one of the shortest beefs in hip hop history.

It all started on Wednesday when the “WAP” rapper engaged in a back-and-forth with influencer Raymonte Cole on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.

Cardi and Cole both referenced Ice Spice in their tweets, with the former Love & Hip Hop star seemingly upset that the influencer called her Mexican when she has no Mexican heritage. To prove her point, she said that Ice is Dominican just like her, but wasn’t wrongly referred to as Mexican.

The “Munch” rapper saw her name brought up and likely didn’t know what was actually going on, so she jumped in to make sure her and Cardi were good. In response, the “Up” rapper explained what was going on in more detail, ending by asking Ice Spice for the picture of them from the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

“I think there might be some confusion on what was said,” Cardi began. “I also used other Dominicans as an example because as you should know a lot of times we get clustered into one because of the language. Also can you send me that pic you took of me wit ya camera from vanity fair? Thank youuu.”

In response, Ice posted the pictures of them together at the Vanity Fair party, which Cardi later retweeted with the addition of some hearts.

As you can probably already guess, one fan group in particular was very upset about this interaction.

Since Ice Spice has multiple collaboration with Nicki Minaj, many Barbz assumed the Bronx native was on her side in the never-ending Nicki-Cardi beef. Now that fans see it’s possible for an artist to be friends with both rappers, they’re absolutely losing their minds–with many folks predicting that Nicki is doing exactly the same.

Check out some tweets sparked from Cardi B and Ice Spice’s latest interaction: