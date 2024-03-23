Bossip Video

Cardi B is preparing for a comeback, and now she’s making it “caliente” with Shakira.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer released her first album in seven years and brought the “I Like It” rapper along for the track “Puntería.” According to Uproxx, the song chronicles the all too familiar feeling of not being able to let go of a former lover.

On the track, Shakira croons,

“You have good aim / You know where to give me so that I remain surrendered / It attacks me where it hurts the most, you don’t suit me / But in your bed or mine, I forget all that.”

It do be like that, señorita. Of course, our girl Bardi is no stranger to a little-back-and forth, herself. She hopped on the track to add her two cents.

Although you are not for me /I become a she wolf like Shaki/ Crazy, crazy you are, my tiger/ Touch, touch me with more desire /So that I never forget about you

Alright, nah.

Allegedly, Shakira is traveling “whenever, wherever” for Miami Heat player Jimmy Butler, though neither have confirmed the nature of their relationship.

On the other hand, there’s no word on whether or not Cardi and her husband, Offset, are really done. The couple were spotted out on a date on Valentine’s Day. Fans speculated that the “Bodak Yellow” rapper had undergone new surgery as she was seen hiding her face. However, Cardi cleared up any confusion on the matter in a recent interview saying,

I was covering my face because I was making out in the car and doing nasty stuff and I had red lipstick all over my face.

Well, ok then.

Check out Shakira’s new video with Cardi B below.