This only dredged up the rumors that GloRilla and JT got into a fight backstage at the 2023 MTV VMAs .

You’d think this would dead any possible drama, but you’d be wrong.

Me and JT ain’t the best of friends but we ain’t beefin’/Know b***hes always havin ana’ that they keep a secret

Then she name-dropped one of the City Girls to seemingly shut down a possible beef.

I pray one day the bad b***hes would come together/ ‘Cause Cardi and Nicki on a track would break some f**kin’ records

Big Sandals works in mysterious ways because GloRilla said she prayed to unite the “bad b***hes.” With a real name like Gloria Hallelujah, it clearly went through on the main line because they linked up to verbally throw down. On “Aite,” Glo rapped:

On Friday, April 5, GloRilla had everyone talking with her latest mixtape Ehhthang Ehhthang. “Wanna Be” set the tone for their Hot Girl Summer tour with a Megan Thee Stallion feature. Meanwhile, another song shook the table by addressing alleged animosity with JT. Instead of “clearing the air” as GloRilla intended, “Aite” incited a social media squabble.

While trying to make peace, GloRilla reignited rumored rivalry with JT and “slapping rap b***hes” beef among the petty punchlines and hilarious haymakers.

JT Calls Out GloRilla’s “Slapping Rap B***hes” Bar: “SHE NEVER SLAPPED ME!”

JT wasn’t feeling the love from GloRilla’s verse, despite it denying they had beef. The Memphis native’s last hit song “Yeah Glo” only fueled rumors that they rumbled. When Glo rapped about “slapping rap b***hes,” she seemed to confirm taking a fight with the “Act Bad” beauty.

JT seemingly responded to Glo mentioning her in “Aite” by cryptically quoting Rod Wave on Twitter: “Ima get ya back for that oneeeee!” When The Shade Room posted it, a fan replied asking why Glo slapped her at an award show. JT sounded off in the comments to set the record straight.

“SHE NEVER SLAPPED ME! EVER NEVER like y’all find y’all somebody to play with!” JT wrote on Instagram.

Then JT doubled down in response to a post about her response on X, formerly Twitter. She accused Glo of being a hypocrite for riding with the rumor ’til the wheels fell off.

I been said she didn't! She the one went radio silent! Played into, released a song about slapping rap bitches now it's female unity?? CORNY!!!!! https://t.co/lL5iGBgVff — JT ☆ (@ThegirlJT) April 5, 2024

“I been said she didn’t! She the one went radio silent! Played into, released a song about slapping rap b***hes now it’s female unity?? CORNY!!!!!”

Despite the clearly unresolved issue, JT denied that she had ever subbed Glo about it.

NO TF I WASNT! I don't know these girls like that to have problems with them & I always wish them the best FIRST! https://t.co/Ql9htSkxG4 — JT ☆ (@ThegirlJT) April 5, 2024

I guess she was waiting on her tape to address & who gone clear up going viral for slapping someone when the whole hood believed it! It was on brand! 😴😴 https://t.co/CYQkay5oik — JT ☆ (@ThegirlJT) April 5, 2024

“NO TF I WASNT! I don’t know these girls like that to have problems with them & I always wish them the best FIRST!” JT responded to a fan. “I guess she was waiting on her tape to address & who gone clear up going viral for slapping someone when the whole hood believed it! It was on brand!” she explained to another who asked why Glo didn’t clear it up.

GloRilla Enters The Chat Claiming She Did Hit JT

Glo has since deleted her Tweets, but she clapped back with a quickness. She didn’t hold back and came directly for Jatavia’s wig. She also confirmed the line about secret animosity in “Aite” applied to JT.

“H* shut yo dumb a** up & fix dem ugla** wigs I said it ain’t no beef ho you da one with da secret animosity,” Glo responded in a quote. “Ugly shouldn’t leave your mouth ever Joe you look like you was born feet first P***Y a** h** DONT mention me! Secret animosity? WHY?” JT clapped back.

GloRilla tried to resist the urge to get down and dirty, responding, “Nvm no free promo.” JT wanted to get her issue out, not take the high road.

“B***h you said MY name! Air mattress brain!!!!!!” she fired back.

JT continued with the shady subs on her own timeline.

Ugly wigs? Bitch is you dumb hoe? you'll NEVER in your life be this raw hoe I been had fake tittys off care credit, I been that bitch you just getting training wheels! — JT ☆ (@ThegirlJT) April 5, 2024

She been picking & I didn't care cause it's no reason to like girl what was all that for just to say it's no beef? Childish ASF! https://t.co/c2QOBblvxu — JT ☆ (@ThegirlJT) April 5, 2024

“Ugly wigs? B***h is you dumb h**? you’ll NEVER in your life be this raw h** I been had fake tittys off care credit, I been that b***h you just getting training wheels!” JT added. “She been picking & I didn’t care cause it’s no reason to like girl what was all that for just to say it’s no beef? Childish ASF!”

Glo denied wanting smoke with the mention, but says she technically did hit her, so there wasn’t much to clarify.

“I mentioned yo name to clear the air! What you wanted me to say I didn’t slap you but I hit you with a purse instead??? Scary a** h*,” Glo fired back.

On the one hand, letting a slap slide isn’t a good look for street cred. Just ask Chris Rock, who wouldn’t let us forget it. On the other hand, getting hit with a purse sounds like a church lady let you have it. Still, JT says neither scenario actually happened.

OMG you are a liarrrr! Bitch you didn't hit me with shit FANNED out ass bitch you approach me sounding like an old beat up box Chevy "WHAT UP GANG" https://t.co/i3ZFXfuFQ4 pic.twitter.com/xM2GaXXWs8 — JT ☆ (@ThegirlJT) April 5, 2024

I honestly thought glo was a real bitch man but she not she caused all that shit with FNF remix too! Came in the game messy & phony ready to switch on your homies too had to jump back on the roof! — JT ☆ (@ThegirlJT) April 5, 2024

“OMG you are a liarrrr! B***h you didn’t hit me with s**t FANNED out a** b***h you approach me sounding like an old beat up box Chevy ‘WHAT UP GANG'” she wrote. “I honestly thought glo was a real b**h man but she not she caused all that s**t with FNF remix too! Came in the game messy & phony ready to switch on your homies too had to jump back on the roof!”

Neither rap diva explained the hint about the drama behind the scenes on the “F.N.F. (Let’s Go) Remix.” JT had a feature, but it sounds like she spilled a little new tea.

“Inmate 0983 was taking off her shoes like she was gone get to me. Didn’t know if her a** was trying to get active or get sturdy. Lying about getting touched is crazyyyyyyyy…..” Glo continued.

