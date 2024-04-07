Don Lemon and Tim Malone tied the knot on Saturday in a sentimental ceremony full of family traditions.

The former CNN anchor recently became the headlines as his professional life led him to host his own streaming program, The Don Lemon Show. On the big day, April 6, the spotlight focused on celebrating their love out loud and combining families.

Typically unbothered Lemon mastered keeping cool in a crisis from his years of covering breaking news. However, he revealed to PEOPLE that he “secretly worried” about the wedding. Fortunately, Malone took the reins on all the details, from the star-studded guest list of 140 to incorporating several meaningful moments from both of their backgrounds.

Don & Tim Tie The Knot With A Chic Traditional Ceremony

With Lemon’s Baptist family and Malone’s Catholic family, the journalist “wanted to get married in a church” and “have a religious service.” They tied the knot in midtown Manhattan at Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church. Lemon’s friend Linda Thomas-Greenfield, United States Ambassador to the United Nations, officiated the ceremony.

The lovebirds entered the church as “What A Wonderful World” played. They exchanged traditional vows in addition to personal ones each wrote from the heart, which Lemon revealed made him nervous.

Malone’s two sisters led a “big Irish blessing” in honor of his Irish family. The grooms’ mothers also joined them to light a unity candle. The couple ended with a tradition from the 58-year-old’s Black American heritage by jumping the broom. They exited the church to the song, “Signed, Sealed, Delivered.”

The grooms both looked dapper in custom drip by Suit Supply. Mark Lash designed the wedding rings they exchanged at the altar.

For the proud fur fathers, it wouldn’t be a family affair without their rescue dogs Boomer, Barkley, and Gus.

Famous faces on the guest list included Clive Davis, Tamron Hall, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, Sunny Hostin, Sex and the City and Emily in Paris creator Darren Star.

The music continued after the newlyweds said “I do.” Paying homage to Lemon’s Baton Rouge roots, the Gotham Kings band led a New Orleans-style second line march from the church to Ralph Lauren’s Polo Bar.

