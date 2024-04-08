Bossip Video

Yeehaw! On the heels of Sunday night’s CMT awards, rising country star Tiera Kennedy is a guest on today’s episode of Tamron Hall.

We’ve got an exclusive clip from Monday’s episode of Tamron Hall for your viewing pleasure! The clip features Tiera Kennedy discussing how much it means to her to be featured on Beyoncé’s rendition of “Blackbird” on her smash hit Cowboy Carter album and the deeper meaning behind the Paul McCartney and John Lennon classic.

Check out the clip below:

Play

This is beautiful timing because Just days ago Paul McCartney took to social media to share how much he loves the Cowboy Carter version of ‘Blackbird’.

“I am so happy with @beyonce’s version of my song ‘Blackbird,'” McCartney said, captioning a photo of himself with Beyoncé. “I think she does a magnificent version of it and it reinforces the civil rights message that inspired me to write the song in the first place. I think Beyoncé has done a fab version and would urge anyone who has not heard it yet to check it out. You are going to love it!” “I spoke to her on FaceTime and she thanked me for writing it and letting her do it. I told her the pleasure was all mine and I thought she had done a killer version of the song. When I saw the footage on the television in the early 60s of the black girls being turned away from school, I found it shocking and I can’t believe that still in these days there are places where this kind of thing is happening right now. Anything my song and Beyoncé’s fabulous version can do to ease racial tension would be a great thing and makes me very proud.”

We love to see it!

Have you had a chance to check out Tiera Kennedy’s music yet? We’re so excited for the success of more Black country stars.