Astro Overview:

As I’m sure you’ve heard we are in one of the most cosmic seasons of our lives. We have the Solar Eclipse under a New Moon in Aries while Mercury is in Retrograde on the 8th. This cosmic event will shift us all on a very deep level. Psychically I’m seeing the human collective wake up to our ancient sacred gifts (think X-men level abilities), we will be undergoing deep shadow work with the releasing of rage and trauma both in this lifetime and in the bloodline. Finally we will collectively stop participating (at least energetically) in a system that truly doesn’t have humanity’s best interest at heart. This week I’m doing a deep psychic dive per astrology sign to see exactly what you can expect to happen to you emotionally, mentally, spiritually etc post eclipse. Ya’ll ready??

CAPRICORN: Change is the theme for you. Big and small. Many of you will have much needed breakups – and yes some of them will be fire dumpster style. And yes this will include decades old marriages. This is happening for two reasons: One, most Capricorns marry for convenience and move from the mental space and not the heart. Two: Many of you are set to meet your Twin Flame (or reunite with them) and this partnership is holding things up. Brace yourselves… RED FLAG: Watch your bank account under this eclipse as your wayward emotions may have you spending recklessly. SWEET SPOT: Soothe your nerves with tea and meditation over smoking and drinking…you need deep emotional healing as you move through this season not escapism.

