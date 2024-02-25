The new week is here and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

This week we will feel the lingering effects of the Virgo Full Moon that took place on the 24th and start to lean into the Pisces vibes. This means we will feel a nice balance of being productive but at peace and more accepting of the mistakes of ourselves and others.

If you can, go out and sun gaze this week as we are set to receive quite a few solar flares which will be great for leveling up our DNA.

Okay, let’s see what Spirit has in store for you this week.

Did you know that you can get a psychic reading with Zya? Try her out at BOOKZYA.com. Use code: BOSSIP for $10 off. *Limited offer*

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

CAPRICORN: Have you been feeling like your mental is running in circles? Like you can’t quite get it together? Your Spirit team wants you to know that the solution lies in making a plan to do something completely different. And while this doesn’t come easy to Saturn ruled Caps – once you all map out a plan – you truly rapidly manifest it into being. Take your time coming up with different solutions and then just go ahead try one. RED FLAGS: If you’re in a very snowy area – please be careful on icy roads and driveways. Get those snow tires up to speed as well. SWEET SPOT: For those of you in the middle of a real estate transaction, all will work out even with the small hiccups.

Keep reading for more BOSSIP horoscopes!