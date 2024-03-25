Bossip Video

The new week is here and we’re back with a brand new set of horoscopes to help you plan for the week ahead by checking what the stars have in store!

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

Here’s another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.

Astro Overview:

We are now entering the season of ellipses which always bring about massive change – both internal and external. Starting with a Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Libra this week on the 25th. This one is a bit of doozy when it comes to making decisions, especially around our love lives. I would advise against making any big decisions until mid April when some of this clears down. In general this eclipse seeks to hold up a mirror to our insecurities and our deep need for overly relying on others for approval. Spend as much time as you can sitting with your Spirit team asking for guidance and if you’re in a rocky relationship this is the perfect time to seek couples’ therapy or at least deep dive into your individual attachment styles to see if you are indeed a fit. Alrighty let’s see what the stars have in store for you this week.

Did you know that you can get a psychic reading with Zya? Try her out at BOOKZYA.com. Use code: BOSSIP for $10 off. *Limited offer*

Source: iOne Digital / Tommy de Yampert

CAPRICORN: Many of you’ll begin to realize that in order to really flourish in your biggest dreams, you’re going to have to make additional kinda hard but necessary sacrifices. This will look different for each of you, but the key is to focus on the bigger picture and share with your friends and family why you are making your current set of choices. For those in relationships and/or parenting…tread carefully here and do take others into consideration. RED FLAG: Do you know how to forgive but not forget? It’s ok…many times when someone has hurt us we are more cautious. But if you see that someone has truly changed their behavior then perhaps it’s time to let those memories fade. SWEET SPOT: When is the last time you indulged your inner artist? Pop open your art and have at it. It will be food for your spirit and inner child.

Keep reading for more BOSSIP horoscopes!