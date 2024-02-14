A chatter causing Love & Marriage: D.C. star is dishing to BOSSIP about the explosive third season that included a tense moment at a basketball game that ended with some “sassy” shade.

Ashley Silva has been turning heads on the hit OWN series not just for her looks and witty quips, but for footage of her fallout with some of her cast members.

Dedicated #LAMDC watchers will remember when the second season of the Carlos King series ended on a Christmas cliffhanger that made them anxious to see what happened next.

Ashley and Joi Carter had a war of words at Ashley’s Christmas party after Joi walked into her home without speaking, and the offended Fun Time Moms host accused her friend Erana Tyler of taking Joi’s side. The original issue between the two stemmed from Ashley revealing that Joi was married to Clifton Pettie, whom she met on Ready To Love.

Now I didnt apologize enough Lawd #LAMDC — Ashley Silva (@AshleyBrittney) February 11, 2024

Now watching the show in real-time, Ashley who apologized both on and off camera, told BOSSIP that seeing the drama is like opening up old wounds.

It is actually really odd watching it now because we are more than a year removed from everything that happened,” said Ashley to BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada. “So people move on or s [but] with us, it wasn’t that. It was a straight through filming, we filmed from October to March. So everything was an ongoing thing, all of that. drama was ongoing and it is really interesting watching it back now a year later because you do kind of move on from things or things aren’t as important as they were a year ago. But to the audience, it’s fresh, it’s new. So we have to look at their their opinions and their reactions.”

Among those reactions are accusations that Ashley is “jealous” of Joi and/or jealous of her friendship with Erana, an allegation that was made on the show and one that some people on social media believe to be true.

Ashley has stated numerous times on #LAMDC that that’s not the case, including last episode when she stated that to Joi directly.

Tonight. These ppl! You don’t accept my apology , I’m jealous …cool. Don’t come to my or my husbands Sh!t NO ONE is forcing you to. Sorry I signed up to be Ashley. Not a reality show character. #lamdc https://t.co/TDCJ1GAjmN — Ashley Silva (@AshleyBrittney) February 10, 2024

For y’all saying “ClifTON”didn’t say jealous his wife admits him and Carmen said it. Y’all don’t see everything #LAMDC — Ashley Silva (@AshleyBrittney) February 11, 2024

According to Ashley, the friendship jealousy accusations are absurd.

“So with the “being jealous” of her relationship with Erana—I knew nothing about this until I’m watching the show because no one ever says that to me,” said Ashley. “They say it in confessionals, they may say it to each other, but no one ever said it to me. So that was really interesting to see because the way that it’s being framed, especially by the cast members, I think Erana said something like after the Christmas party, she hadn’t talked to me; which is completely untrue–she was at my house two days later.”

Out with one of best friends since we were 18. Please never talk to me about friendship. I have Multiple 20+ year friendships. Not made for tv ones. #lamdc — Ashley Silva (@AshleyBrittney) February 10, 2024

She continued and told BOSSIP that her former friend Erana who she claims has “purposely done things to be petty”, previously invited her on an anniversary trip, while neglecting to mention that Mr. and Mrs. Pettie would be there.

“There’s a lot of things that weren’t filmed that you guys didn’t see,” said Ashley. “Erana and Jamie’s anniversary, I think it’s like the beginning of January. She asked me and Quik to come on their anniversary trip, which, you know, Quik, we all know Quik works crazy hours. So I was trying to make arrangements for that. And I told her, I was like, “‘We might be able to make it, but we probably can’t come the first few days.'” “I opened up my Instagram, and Joi and Clifton are there. So I’m like; ‘You didn’t plan on telling me that they were going on vacation?’ And these are all conversations that we’re having off camera that you guys don’t see. So that’s why I’m like, that is f***d up, that’s weird that you wouldn’t tell me that they were going to be there. And now watching it and she’s like, ‘Well, I haven’t talked to Ashley. And I’m like, well, you did talk to Ashley.'” “You were at my house, she asked me to come on vacation, like all these things, but I never heard that I was jealous of her and Joi until literally two weeks ago,” she added. “I think it bothers me so much because it’s so outlandish. I think Joi’s a pretty girl. I think my whole cast is full of pretty women. There’s nothing I feel like you have up on me in life that I want, I don’t want to be you. As far as their friendship, we all met Joi a month or so before filming. Erana has friends that I know, I really did like them, most of my friends I’ve known for 10 years, 20 years. Like, it’s not an amazing friendship that, I want–they’re not Gail and Oprah.”

That’s not all Ashely Silva discussed however, later in the interview the #LAMDC star also dispelled accusations of being a “mean girl” and detailed why she sent “sassy” shade towards Joi’s hubby.