No one does spectacle like Disney

Walt Disney Studios brought big surprises, blockbuster bombshells, and THE ROCK to CinemaCon 2024 where a star-studded lineup of surprise guests wowed a packed crowd at the annual celebration of all things cinema in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As expected, Disney went full Disney with surprise appearances from Anthony Mackie, Amy Poehler (CinemaCon’s Vanguard Award Recipient), Shawn Levy (CinemaCon’s Director of the Year Recipient), and Barry Jenkins, and ‘The Rock.’

Co-chairman of Disney Entertainment Alan Bergman kicked things off by speaking about the power of the theatrical film experience before passing the mic to Tony Chambers, Executive VP And Head of Theatrical distribution.

In the first of many reveals, Chambers introduced 13 minutes of thrilling footage from Action-Adventure fourquel Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes opening in theaters on May 10.

Director Wes Ball “breathes new life into the global epic franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously, and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows,” per the press release.

Other buzz-worthy moments included an appearance from Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actor Amy Poehler (returning as the voice of Joy in Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2) who introduced the first 35 minutes of the animated film opening in theaters June 14.

The long-awaited sequel returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley who’s experiencing new emotions: Anxiety (voice of Maya Hawke), Envy (voice of Ayo Edebiri), Ennui (voice of Adèle Exarchopoulos), and Embarrassment (voice of Paul Walter Hauser).

For the main event, President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige welcomed Cap himself, Anthony Mackie, to introduce a first look at Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World which hits theaters Feb. 14, 2025.

Interestingly, OG super soldier Isaiah Bradley (who emerged as a fan-favorite during the Falcon & Winter Soldier series) was reportedly a brainwashed supervillain fighting Captain America in the exclusive footage which stirred up hysteria across social media.

Directed by Julius Onah, produced by Feige and Nate Moore, Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, and Shira Haas with Tim Blake Nelson and Harrison Ford.

Feige then switched gears to Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine and introduced Director Shawn Levy who thrilled the crowd with an exclusive look at the film starring Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and more.

Next up was Alien: Romulus producer Ridley Scott and director/writer Fede Alvarez who introduced a special look at the upcoming film described as a “truly terrifying cinematic experience” opening in theaters August 16.

The long-awaited reboot takes the iconic Alien franchise back to its roots with a group of young space colonizers who come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

Oscar-winner Barry Jenkins was next to take the stage where he introduced the teaser trailer for Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King— the follow-up to 2019’s global phenomenon–opening in theaters on December 20.

Told in flashbacks, Mufasa: The Lion King reveals the rise of one of the greatest kings of the Pride Lands as Rafiki, Timon, and Pumbaa share the story of Mufasa with a young lion cub.

Closing things out was Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson who showed off his dance moves alongside Polynesian drummers and dancers from Tiana Liufau’s Nonasina (Liufau is the choreographer on the Moana films).

Moana 2 reunites Moana (voice of Auli‘i Cravalho) and Maui (‘The Rock’) three years later “for a journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced,” per the press release.

Opening in theaters Nov. 27, the epic animated musical features music by Grammy-winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy-nominee Opetaia Foa’i, and 3-time GRAMMY winner Mark Mancina.

Which film are you looking forward to the most? Tell us down below and check out more trailers for Disney’s upcoming titles here.