‘Tasia looked GOODT

All eyes were on Fantasia who stunned in a curve-caressing dress while promoting The Color Purple during Warner Bros. Pictures’ buzzy presentation at CinemaCon in Vegas.

The ‘When I See U’ singer turned heads in Hanifa alongside Oprah, Taraji P. Henson, and Danielle Brooks who chatted about the monumental ensemble film that also stars H.E.R., Halle Bailey, Colman Domingo, Aunjanue Ellis, David and Tamela Mann, Louis Gossett Jr., Corey Hawkins, and more.

‘I was standing beside some amazing actors who made me step my game up,’ said Fantasia who reprises her role as ‘Celie’ in the film. ‘My life was so much like hers at the time so stepping into her shoes night after night was heavy… so I had to pull up some things that I had buried but I felt safe doing it because my director and cast surrounded me and I was able to go back into that place. I am Celie.’

Moviegoers can expect to experience every emotion during the star-studded musical that opens in theaters on Christmas Day.

‘You’re gonna laugh, you’re gonna cry, everybody brings it,’ she added. ‘But in the end, you’ll be healed. Because guess what? I was healed.’

While speaking to Vanity Fair, Winfrey (who starred as ‘Sofia’ in Steven Spielberg‘s 1985 classic), revealed the cast (headlined by Danielle Brooks who she personally “called up” to audition for the role of Sofia) and explained why they’re perfect for the role.

Once Brooks landed the part, Winfrey said she grew emotional, knowing that her iconic character was in good hands.

‘I didn’t think it was going to be emotional for me, but it ended up being emotional for me too!’ she said. ‘She so wanted it. I was listening to her when we had Blitz’s assistant on, who was apologizing, saying, ‘So sorry that you have to do yet another audition, but something was wrong with the previous tape.’ And then she goes, ‘I would audition as many times as I needed to because this means that much to me.’

The Orange is The New Black alum recalled the exciting moment on her Instagram page.

‘Firstly, Thank you God. Secondly, So beyond grateful to @oprah for trusting me with playing, once again, this powerhouse of a woman,’ wrote Brooks. ‘She put her foot in that role and helped to change so many lives. I pray to do the same. The journey to getting to this moment was very humbling but I wouldn’t change it for the world!’ she added.

Oprah also praised the rest of the cast including Fantasia who wowed audiences as ‘Celie’ on Broadway where she performed her stunning rendition of the musical’s classic hit ‘I’m Here.’

Now, six years later, the R&B star will make her feature film debut in the upcoming musical that ‘ain’t your mama’s Color Purple,’ according to Winfrey.

‘There is a rawness and a vulnerability to Fantasia. We all know she can sing, and she has to take on the song ‘I’m Here,’ which is the anthem for women’s empowerment,’ said Winfrey. ‘I think there’s no better time than this moment for it. It is an international battle cry for triumphing over adversity and empowering oneself and finding home within one’s self and one’s family. I think we’re gonna see a side of Fantasia that no one ever imagined.’

The Color Purple is directed by emerging star Blitz Bazawule who brought his unique vision to The Burial of Kojo and Beyoncé’s melanated visual album Black Is King.

Do you already have your outfit for The Color Purple premiere picked out? Tell us down below and peep some Twitter hysteria over ‘Tasia’s latest slay on the flip.