After Drake dropped his diss track targeting the entire hip-hop game Rick Ross went straight to the booth to deliver “Champagne Moments”.

On April 14, Drake finally unleashed his diss track “Push Ups” and fired back on the hip-hop Avengers that linked up to slander his name. Drake’s final CDQ diss debuted on DJ Akademik’s stream as he played the song over and over again. Eventually, while Ak was still live on stream he received a surprise from Rick Ross.





In under two hours, Rozay crafted up a response and put Drizzy’s character in question yet again.

“N****s leakin’ they records when we speakin’ directly /If we keepin’ it gangsta, when you see me you check me /White boy, I see you /I see you, yeah, check”

Rozay immediately calls out Drake for leaking his diss to gauge reactions before sending Akademiks the final version. Also, he starts a new trend of referring to Drake as a “white boy.”

“By the way, I got a lot of respect for a lot of rappers, but I got one guy, he’s my favorite person to rap with on any song, his name is Rick Ross Maybach Music /You ain’t never want to be a n***a anyway, n***a /That’s why you had a operation to make your nose smaller than your father nose, n***a /I unfollowed you, n***a, ’cause you sent the motherf**king cease-and-desist to French Montana, n***a /You sent the police, n***a, hatin’ on my dog project /That wasn’t the same white boy that I seen, n***a, when we were makin’ them early records, n*** /When you were happy to be around n****s, seein’ n****s holdin’ them sticks”

If you wondered why Rick Ross unfollowed Drake to start this beef he reveals it was over Drake not clearing his verse for French Montana. The song in question leaked shortly after Rozay’s diss hit the internet. Perhaps, the funniest part is Ross begins spilling tea on Drake’s alleged Dr. Miami visits starting with his nose.

For the most part, Rick Ross took it easy on Drake but the best part he saved for last. He questioned where “BBL DRIZZY’s” six-pack has been hiding.

“We can do it how you wanna do it, where you wanna do it, anytime you wanna do it, I’m ready /I’m ready, white boy, huh /I know you got your Dockers on with no underwear, white boy /Yeah, you had that surgery, that six-pack gone /That’s why you wearin’ that funny s**t at your show, you can’t hide it, n***a”

The biggest boss and the Canadian are seemingly having a semi-friendly back and forth-and eventually will be on the same page again. Unfortunately, we don’t think this will be the route things go for everyone else named in Drake’s “Push Ups”.

You can listen to “Champagne Moments” below.