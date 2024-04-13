Bossip Video

Drake releases real diss-track “Push Ups” after it leaked online with fans thinking it was AI, responds to Kendrick, Lamar, Future, Rick Ross, Metro Boomin’ and more.

It was a calm day until a Drake track leaked online allegedly responding to the hip-hop Avengers who assembled to try and take his throne. Following the release of Metro Boomin’ and Future’s We Still Don’t Trust You and J. Cole bowing out it’s now Drake against the world.

While many believed the song that leaked could be AI some of the bars are a little too on the nose to dismiss immediately. Eventually, Akademiks gathered the world on his stream to play the record before Drake sent him the final version which he premiered.

Here are some of the stand outlines on the record and the context behind them.

Drake Responds To All His Detractors In New Diss Track

Drake responds to Future’s claims he’s his number one fan which he rapped on the intro to We Don’t Trust You.

“I can never be nobody number one fan/ Your first number one, I had to put it in your hand”

Drake helped deliver Future’s first number-one record with “Way 2 Sexy” and gave him a top record with “Wait For U“. Surprisingly if you watch the video for “Wait For U” you will not see the rappers in a scene together. Those are the only noticeable shots at Future on the record before Drake turns his attention to Kendrick Lamar.

“How the f**k you big steppin’ with a size seven men’s on? /This the bark with the bite, n***a, what’s up? /I know my picture on the wall when y’all cook up /Extortion baby, whole career you been shook up /’Cause Top told you drop and give me fifty like some push-ups, huh /Your last one bricked, you really not on s**t /They make excuses for you, ’cause they hate to see me lit /Pull your contract, ’cause we gotta see the split /Ayy, the way you doin’ splits, b***h, your pants might rip /You better do that motherf**kin’ show inside the bitty /Maroon 5 need a verse, you better make it witty /Then we need a verse for the Swifties /Top say drop, you better drop and give ’em fifty”

The alleged response confirms rumors of a dispute between Kendrick and TDE that allegedly stopped the rapper from releasing music for five years.

Furthermore, Drake hints that TDE is still collecting 50% of Kendrick’s money which may or may not be true.

“Y’all n***a manager was Chubbs lil’ blunt runner /Claim the 6ix, and you boys ain’t even come from it/ And when you boys got rich, you had to run from it /Cash blowin’ Abel bread, out here trickin’ (Out here trickin’) /S**t we do for b***hes he doin’ for n****s (What the f**k?) /Jets, whips, chains, wicked, wicked, wicked (Wicked, wicked) /Spend it like you tryna f**k, boy, you trippin’, boy, you trippin’ /Drizzy Chip ‘n Dale, probably got your b***h Chanel /I just got ’em done, boy, don’t make me have to chip a nail /Rolling Loud stage, y’all were turnt, that was slick as hell”

After exposing Kendrick’s terrible music contract he targets The Weeknd and his Manager Cash who he claims is tricking on the rappers instead of women.

He also applauds Future and Metro’s Rolling Loud set where Travis requested “Like That” before its release.

Surprisingly Drake makes the same mistake he made with Pusha-T and references Kendrick Lamar’s wife Whitney on the record.

“I be rockin’ every f**kin’ chain I own next visit, ayy ‘I be with some bodyguards like Whitney /Top stay drop, your little midget a** better f**kin’

Rick Ross has spent his time on social media using the beef to promote his Wingstop franchises and get a couple of laughs which Drake didn’t appreciate. As the Canadian shoots at Rick Ross, he even leaves a few bullets for Ja Morant who allegedly dated Drake’s two most recent alleged flings Lotto’s sister Brooklyn Nikole, and Amari Bailey’s mother Johanna Leia.

“N****s really got me out here talkin’ like I’m 50, ayy /N***s really got me out here rappin’ what I’m livin’/I might take your latest girl and cuff her like I’m Ricky /Can’t believe he jumpin’ in, this n*** turnin’ fifty /Every song that made it on the chart, he got from Drizzy /Spend that lil’ check you got and stay up out my business /Worry ’bout whatever goin’ on with you and (Uh) /Ayy, shoutout to the hooper that be bustin’ out the griddy /We know why you mad, n***a, I ain’t even trippin’ /All that lil’ heartbroken Twitter s**t for b***hes”

Ja Morant raised eyebrows responding to Metro Boomin’s tweet asking everyone to pick sides and the song seemingly confirms their issues. At the end of the diss-record allegedly titled “Push Ups” Drake previews another song before it cuts off. Summer is around the corner and it seems it’ll be the hottest summer for hip-hop in ages.

You can listen to Drake’s diss unofficially named “Push Up’s” below.